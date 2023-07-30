When 14th Ward Alderman Rasheen Aldridge made his way through the doors of The Kingdom Church-STL, he approached Cathy “Mama Cat” Daniels and the church’s pastor Bishop Derrick Robinson. His entrance moved Daniels to song.
“It’s a family affair,” she sang as they embraced. The Sly and the Family Stone funk classic details the complexity of blood ties. But Daniels used the song’s chorus as a reference to the bond that the three of them – and many others – formed on the streets of Ferguson. Nearly a decade has come and gone since then, but their work has continued beyond the frontlines of protest – from politics to the pulpit.
And as Robinson cut the ribbon on The Kingdom Church-STL’s newest sanctuary on Monday, it was a family affair indeed as they celebrated Robinson’s latest chapter as a change agent. “My son got ordained here last night,” Daniels said. “I was like, ‘look at God working it out.’ Last year, my son was in the streets. Yesterday, he became minister DeAndre Smith. My baby came full circle. And to see him in that collar…”
Daniels had no words as she relished her son’s transformation through faith. She just waved her hands and gave praise. “God is working in this building, do you hear me,” Daniels said. “A lot of people know Bishop from the protests, but they need to come in here to see how serious he is about spreading God’s grace.”
The sanctuary is the second home for The Kingdom Church-STL, which is the headquarters for the Kingdom Destiny Fellowship International denomination. They moved up the street from Riverview and West Florissant to right across from Ronald L. Jones Funeral Chapels. It is Robinson’s desire for his church to be a hub for restoration and renewal. They settled into their new location in January and have been working since then to prepare and position themselves to be a resource for the surrounding area.
“This is a very urban community – a community that I feel has been forsaken and forgotten about. I felt like that about [parts of] Ferguson,” Robinson said. “My first focus is the community – and for the community to feel like they have a partner in the church. One of my goals is to get the people who feel like they are rejected, forgotten, lost, and giving them a place to call home.”
Representatives from the office of Mayor Tishaura Jones and U.S. Rep. Cori Bush offered words of encouragement during Monday’s ceremony. Also, among the dignitaries to speak were 11th Ward Alderwoman Laura Keys and Aldridge, who reminded the crowd that he and Robinson were partners in change.
“We’ve been doing it for a while – Ferguson and so many other protests – it’s great to know that his doors are finally open here,” Aldridge said. “He has always had a heart for the people and put himself out there for them.”
Robinson says that the blueprint for his type of movement work is in the foundation of his faith.
“We serve a radical Jesus,” Robinson said. “He would get in and really do footwork in the community. That’s my plan. To get among the people and to smell like sheep – just like the good shepherd – to get in the community and get dirty and make a difference.”
They ended the program with a call and response chant often heard as Robinson, Aldridge, Daniels, Bush, and others gathered in protest. “Show me what a family looks like,” Robinson said. “This is what a family looks like,” the audience said, without the need to be given a cue.
The simple chant is in sync with Robinson and The Kingdom Church – STL’s intention as well as his approach for community engagement.
“I want all who interact with us to experience love – real, genuine love – and to feel the connection between us,” Robinson said. “I want them to feel a sense of family when they experience Kingdom Church – STL.”
The Kingdom Church – STL is located at 4112 W. Florissant Ave. St. Louis, MO 63115. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/tkcstl
