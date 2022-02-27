Bishop Elijah H. Hankerson III, founding pastor of Life Center International Church – Church of God in Christ in the city’s Baden neighborhood and Missouri Midwest Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction [MMEJ] board member, will deliver an address at 7 p.m. Friday, March 4 during the Ministers and Workers Conference in Kansas City.
The “Going Back to Bethel” gathering runs March 3-5, and all meetings and services will be held at Calvary Chapel COGIC, 5101 Bristol Ave., with Pastor Harold Molden as host.
Internationally, Bishop Hankerson is currently in his third term as president of the COGIC Department of Evangelism. He has served as a representative of the General Board to the General Assembly, coordinator of both the 40-day consecration preceding the International Holy Convocation, and the 50-day Pilgrimage to Pentecost.
Sadly, and unexpectedly, Bishop Hankerson lost his wife Lady Rachel Hankerson, who he called his “best friend, number one supporter, partner in ministry and life,” on Father’s Day, June 20, 2021.
Her memory was honored by Presiding Bishop and Chief Apostle Bishop J. Drew Sheard, who presented her eulogy while flanked by the General Board, General Supervisor, national officers, and thousands of mourners in a two-day celebration of her life.
The three-day conference will also feature Bishop J. Cortez Vaughn, senior pastor of Faith City Church in Olathe, Kansas, and a Stellar Award winner, who will speak at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 3.
Bishop Jack C. Vaughn, senior Pastor of Evangelistic Center International Ministries Church of God in Christ, Kansas City, Kansas. will be honored during that opening evening.
Mother T. Marie Brown, MMEJ Department of Women jurisdictional supervisor, will speak at noon March 4.
There is a $25 registration fee, and two meals will be provided. The MMEJ has booked a block of rooms under its name at the Stoney Creek Hotel, 18011 Bass Pro Drive in Independence Missouri, (816) 908-9600.
For additional information on the Ministers and Workers Conference please contact Daryl Randolph, convention chair at (816) 289-8492.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.