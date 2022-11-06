CeCe Winans made Dove Awards history during this year’s 53rd Annual celebration on Oct. 18, 2022, in Nashville when she became the first Black female solo artist to win Artist of the Year.
When accepting the award, she sang a few lines from the Andrae Crouch classic, “To God Be the Glory.” She and co-writers for “Believe for It” were also awarded Song of the Year. The wins bring Winans’ number of Dove Awards to 25. Her first was New Artist of the Year in 1988, which she shared with her brother BeBe Winans.
“It’s amazing when we come together and we love each other and we stand for righteousness, it’s amazing what God will do,” Winans said.
“It’s amazing what He’s already done. But He wants to do so much more. I’m believing for God to move in this industry greater than He ever has before. The God we serve responds to faithfulness and the testimonies I’ve heard through this song have blessed my life.”
Choirmaster Ricky Dillard won his first Dove award in the category of Traditional Gospel Album of the Year for his 12th album, Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live).
Jekalyn Carr picked up the third Dove award of her career, winning traditional Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for her No. 1 hit, “My Portion.”
The night also included Steven Curtis Chapman’s performing hits “The Great Adventure” and “Dive.” Phil Wickham and his band performed his current Top Ten single, “Hymn of Heaven.”
TobyMac thanked followers for their prayers and support following his son Truett’s unexpected death in 2020 before launching into a performance of “The Goodness” with Nigerian-born singer Blessing Offor.
“Thank you for the kindness you showed me and my family as we walked through the deepest valley in losing my firstborn son,” he said.
“There were times I never thought I would ever write another song, much less an up-tempo song or a song that felt like joy. But God is good. He might not always give us what we want, or take away the pain, but He is right here with us. He doesn’t leave. He remains.”
Other Dove winners include:
Rap/Hip Hop Recorded Song: KB, nobigdyl – King Jesus
Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song: Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Gotta Believe
Gospel Worship Recorded Song: Maverick City Music - Breathe
Rap/Hip Hop Album: Lecrae 1k phew – No Church in a While
Contemporary Gospel Album: DOE – Clarity
Gospel Worship Album: Tribl, Maverick City Music – Tribl Nights Atlanta
Short Form Music Video: Tauren Wells ft. Aaron Cole – Fake It
“The music created by the artists assembled tonight covers a lot of ground style-wise,” said co-host Chris Tomlin, “but collectively they represent the sound of heaven.” Co-host Erica Campbell added, “We bring it all together to unite as one for the kingdom of God. One mind, one voice, giving glory to God. That’s the sound of heaven.”
For a full list of winners: https://doveawards.com/awards/2022-winners/
