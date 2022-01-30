Christian music artist Dante Bowe has had a watershed professional year, and he attributes it all to God.
Bowe reflected on his faith and career-defining year in a recent interview with CBN News.
“I just feel like I’m walking in the promises of God and all the things that I was prophesied when I was younger and spoken over by my grandma and my mom, my dad,” he said.
“I just feel like it’s coming into fruition. I just feel I’m walking in these promises.”
Bowe received four GRAMMY Award nominations ahead of the 64th Grammy Awards this year.
The artist is up for awards in both the Gospel and Contemporary Christian music categories:
-Best Gospel Performance/Song for both “Voice of God” and “Joyful”
-Best Gospel Performance/Song for “Wait on You” with Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
-Best Gospel Album with Maverick City Music for “Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition”
-Best Contemporary Christian Music Album with Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
While Bowe is best known for his work with Maverick City Music and Bethel Music, Bowe also proved himself in his solo ventures.
Bowe attributes his unique soul sound to the influence of other Christian artists like Tye Tribbett, Yolanda Adams, and CeCe Winans, whom he listened to during his childhood while riding in the car with his grandma.
However, Bowe’s career was not always marked by success. After seven years of singing with seemingly no results, Bowe said he became “depressed and miserable.”
Bowe also shared his experience living in a trailer after moving to Columbus, Ohio, where he wrote many tracks on his solo album, “Circles.”
“I wrote a lot of my songs in that trailer,” he said. “I was so depressed, so miserable because I was like ‘this is never gonna happen for me.’ Because I’d been singing for like six years prior, seven years prior, trying to do music.”
The title song’s lyrics also address his experience with sexual abuse as a child.
The chorus reads: “He’s a God of the circles / He’s a God of the ups and downs / Ain’t nothing new under the sun / Ain’t nothing new to the Son / He’s a God in the trials / He’s a God in the meltdowns / Ain’t nothing new under the sun / Ain’t nothing new to the Son / We all go through circles / ‘Round and ’round we go.”
However, Bowe is thankful for God’s provision, noting that, “even up until the Grammys, it’s just the Lord showing me that ‘you’re not in control, I’m in control and whatever I want for your life will happen.'”
