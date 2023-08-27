Stellar Award nominee Demetrius West and Jesus Promoters are celebrating another gospel victory as Great God, the current single from their latest CD Old Fellowship Hour, hit Number one on the Gospel Airplay Radio Charts.
“We couldn’t be happier,” said West, who works with Blacksmoke Music Worldwide.
Great God has become a part of us to the point we sing it in our sleep. This road was long and winding as radio is ever evolving. I am grateful for an enduring spirit among the members of Jesus Promoters to persevere and continue on.
“I couldn’t have a better group of committed and dedicated singers and musicians. It’s a sweeter victory because we made this journey together.”
West thanked the “JP friends and family who support us unconditionally, the city of Indianapolis, who loves great gospel music and the people who sing it.”
Demetrius West and Jesus Promoters made their Blacksmoke Music Worldwide debut with Choirology, which produced the number-one radio hit Open the Floodgates and the ever-popular Choir Medley.
That was followed by Do It Again, which featured the top 20 radio hit, I’m Next, a tribute to Walter Hawkins Just in the Nick of Time featuring Denise Tichenor and the worship ballad Before You.
Old Fellowship Hour was recorded live in Indianapolis and was one of the most highly anticipated albums of 2022. The disc produced the top 40 charting Your Name and garnered another Stellar Award nomination for West and Jesus Promoters.
According to his biography, West began his gospel music career after being inspired by his great-grandmother who directed gospel music choirs.
As he reached for stardom, West assisted with many choirs, groups, soloist, and musicians and traveled throughout America and Canada conducting workshops and seminars to help other ministries.
West has worked with and shared the stage with many gospel and Christian artists including Kirk Franklin, Marvin Sapp, Chris Tomlin, Byron Cage and Bishop William Murphy.
Isaac Koby is “So Blessed”
Isaac Koby is not your average gospel music performer.
He blends Afro-house, Amapiano, and gospel funk in his solo track titled So Blessed, creating a song that not only uplifts but also inspires, resonating deeply with listeners and offering a message of hope and faith,” according to the artist.
Koby says So Blessed delivers an empowering message, and serves as a reminder of God’s unwavering faithfulness, even in the darkest moments of life.
“Through the lyrics and melodies, [So Blessed] encourages listeners to find solace and strength in their faith, inspiring them to rise above challenges and celebrate the blessings that surround them.
Koby’s musical journey began at an early age when he took on the role of lead soloist for the children’s group of renowned gospel artist Frank Edwards. This pivotal experience, at the age of 10, displayed his talent and vocal prowess.
Raised in a clergy family that deeply embraced music, Koby’s roots in music grew stronger. He became an integral part of the family’s acapella group, a foundation that paved the way for his journey into the children’s choir.
Koby’s musical style is a blend of gospel, R&B, Afro-house, and contemporary influences. His expressive and soulful voice, combined with his natural ability to seamlessly navigate different genres, enables him to craft a sound that is undeniably distinctive.
His lyrics, often rooted in faith and spirituality, delve into themes of love, hope, and personal growth, resonating deeply with his audience. Through his artistry, Koby says he connects with others on a profound level, creating music that is both uplifting and transformative.
