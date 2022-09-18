The Ebenezer Baptist Church held a special church service to commemorate the 95th birthday of the longest serving congregant in the history of one of Atlanta’s oldest churches.
When Dr. Christine King Farris, a former Spelman College professor, Atlanta Public Schools teacher and author, entered the sanctuary, the congregation, Spelman College Glee Club Ebenezer Church choir choirs greeted her with song and applause.
The eldest sister of the late Civil Rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Farris had been baptized in the church and thus is its longest continuous participant. A former member of the choir, Farris watched her grandfather, father, and younger brothers- Dr. King and the late Rev. Alfred Daniel Williams King- preach from the very same pulpit as pastors of the church.
Her mother, the late Alberta Williams King, the choir director for more than 20 years. Ebenezer Baptist Church is home and what better place to celebrate comes birthday than home.
The Rev. Sen. Raphael Warnock (Ga.-D), the fifth pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, spoke of the big sister/little brother relationship between Farris and her brother “ML.”
“Thank God for big sisters,” said Warnock as he told the biblical story of the baby Moses being placed in a basket and sent down river by his mother only to be found by the King’s daughter and raised in the palace by his mother once again. Moses’ sister watched the baby float down river but never took her eyes off him, said Warnock. “Thank God for Dr. Christine King Farris, the longest serving member of Ebenezer Baptist Church,” he said.
“If the folks that are 25 were as strong as Dr. Christine King Farris is at 95 the church would be much better off.”
Farris’ niece, Dr. Bernice King, CEO of The King Center, took the microphone next and spoke of her aunt’s work in setting up and helping run The King Center as vice chair and treasurer all those many years ago following the murder of her younger brother, the centers namesake.
“We are here today to obviously celebrate 95 years of life, a woman of strength, a woman of grace, a woman of dignity, elegance, resilience, faith and great integrity and inspiration,” said King. “A woman who served The King Center for some 51 years.”
King added, “We love you, happy birthday, May God bless and may you continue to live 95 more years.”
Former U.S. Ambassador, City of Atlanta Mayor and MLK confidant Andrew Young took an opportunity to sing, I Love Everybody in My Heart, when he had the chance to speak. Young has been a friend of Farris and the King family for decades.
Farris was said to be a woman of few words by many in attendance, but her work as an educator and author continues to enlighten and entertain. She used to read her book, ‘My Brother Martin” to King Center visitors from time to time. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Park Superintendent Judy Forte presented a crystal golden one to Farris as a birthday gift and said, “I promise we will hold on to your stories and will tell them faithfully to future generations.”
The Spelman Glee Club sang its rendition of Wade In The Water and brought all in attendance to their feet.
Performances from Ebenezer Baptist Church psalmist Tamika Patton-Watkins, gospel recording artist Angel Taylor Capehart and former Spelman College professor of music Laura English-Robinson were highlights of the church service.
