Multi-platinum gospel recording artist Erica Campbell is sharing her joy with the release of a new single “Feel Alright,” which she describes as “an up-tempo affirmation of the power you find in choosing joy even when life is messy and unpredictable.”
Campbell, along with her husband, Warryn Campbell and Juan Winans, is nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award in the Best Gospel Performance/Song category for the single “Positive.” Grammy winners will be announced Sunday night, February 5, 2023.
It is her 14th Grammy nomination with five wins to her credit.
Campbell is also nominated for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song for her chart-topping single, “Positive.”
The lyric, “Today I feel alright, and ain’t nothing gonna bring me down… ‘Cause I’m blessed,” opens “Feel Alright,” and a verse which follows is “Make it clear that she knows exactly where the source of her joy lies,” according to a release.
“The song also reinforces Erica’s desire to make sure everyone listening understands that this kind of joy is accessible to all with lyrics like, “I’m giving You the glory, ‘cause you’ve been good to me. No, I ain’t gon’ be selfish, can’t keep it all for me. I want the world to know, I’m living life to show.’”
“Feel Alright” leans heavily into contemporary Soul and R&B genres and displays the vocal command and expertise that has made Campbell a Gospel star.
“Positive,” was Campbell’s first single to top both Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart and the Mediabase Gospel Radio chart in August 2022. The song also became her latest single to crack the Top 10 on Billboard’s US Gospel Chart and spent 22 weeks in the Top 20 Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs chart - a hybrid chart that includes radio, streaming and digital downloads.
In addition to her continued success as a music artist, Campbell also hosts a syndicated morning radio show, “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell.”
Currently available in 40 markets nationwide, the show sets “a new bar for syndicated morning programming by creating a high-energy experience for listeners through a range of music styles, powerful interviews, lively features and a fresh approach on news and listener engagement.”
According to a list of stations on the show’s website, it does not air in St. Louis.
“Feel Alright” was released on Jan. 13, 2023 and is available for purchase and streaming on all digital music platforms.
