Gospel music will sound off in support of mental during the How Sweet the Sound competition on June 4, 2022, in Greenville, South Carolina.
After a 10-year gap, How Sweet the Sound returns to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena stage, and will highlight gospel choirs, soloists, and dance performances. It will also mark the launch of Sound it Out initiative, which is designed to help parents and caregivers discuss mental health with their children.
How Sweet The Sound is partnering with The Ad Council “to encourage and equip people in the Black community to have more conversations about their emotional wellbeing, which has been further impacted by the pandemic,” according to joint release.
“The partnership helps empower parents through music, using it as a powerful tool to start conversations with kids about their emotional wellbeing.”
The Sound It Out campaign will show how music can be used to explore difficult emotions and experiences with middle schoolers (ages 10-14), with a particular emphasis on reaching students through parents and caregivers.
"In the faith-based community, we often shy away from talking about or dealing with mental health issues, and I hope this partnership will enable us to begin normalizing discussions around the subject," said Nathanael Brown, an award-winning choral director, saxophonist, and CEO of Gentle Giant Music Ministries, which owns the How Sweet The Sound brand.
“Gospel music is a wonderful example of what the Sound It Out campaign is all about: music's power to connect us to our emotions and to one another," said Sherry Thompson, director of the Ad Council Mental Health Campaign Coalition.
"We're thrilled to partner with How Sweet The Sound to help raise awareness of the importance of mental wellness in the Black community, while providing valuable tools and resources to help families have more open and honest conversations about emotional wellbeing."
In addition to announcing the new collaboration, How Sweet The Sound has released its slate of celebrity judges.
They include Grammy Award winner and pastor, Hezekiah Walker; Dove Award winner and Grammy nominated artist, actor, and author Jekalyn Carr; renowned gospel choir director and Stellar Award winner Ricky Dillard; and national Billboard chart-topping choir director and syndicated radio host J.J. Hairston.
The judges, along with How Sweet The Sound's host, Grammy Award-winning song writer and record producer Donald Lawrence, will perform live at the event.
