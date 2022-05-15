Bobby Jones, international gospel artist and host of BET’s longest running show, “Bobby Jones Gospel,” joined with more than 75 clergy and faith community members to light the flame of the Urban league of Metropolitan St. Louis Grill to Glory faith-based initiative on May 5, 2022.
Grill to Glory is a community stabilization and public safety initiative designed to “center the church in the Urban League’s community building efforts,” Michael McMillan, Urban League president and CEO said during a luncheon at the organization’s regional headquarters at 1408 North Kingshighway.
“Grill to Glory is critical to our public safety and community engagement efforts. James Clark, public safety, and community response vice president, has done an excellent job of re-engaging the clergy and intentionally placing the church at the center of the work and as a result, we are growing this initiative at a fast pace and getting results.”
Beginning Saturday June 18, the “Every Church, Every Saturday” part of Grill to Glory launches and churches will reach out to residents through neighborhood cookouts. Free hot dogs will be offered, and churches will support neighborhood families by making referrals to Urban League services including utility assistance, rent and mortgage assistance, and mental wellness services.
Jones, who fondly recalled living near Enright and N. Kingshighway during part of his childhood, said bringing communities together through family and church is a vital part of Grill to Glory.
“I remember families. I remember how people treated each other,” Jones said.
“This is why this effort is so important—we need to restore our communities. Restore our families and even our churches.”
Merdean Gales, who serves as executive co-host of Bobby Jones Gospel, and is a founding producer of Bobby Jones Gospel Ambassador, said the Grills to Glory initiative is “growing in its magnitude.”
The 2022 Grill to Glory goal is for 250 churches to participate. In its first season, 22 churches participated. The number grew to 65 churches the following year, and 112 churches throughout St. Louis, St. Louis County and East St. Louis were active in 2021.
Also speaking during the event were Rev. Alfred Gainey, Grill to Glory president and pastor of Lily of the Valley Church; Pastor Zachery Lee, Mount Paran Church; Pastor Theodore Williams, Faith Church; and Dr. Nathaniel Griffin of Greater Rising Star.
Jones helped revolutionize gospel music during his 30 years in his ministry and recording career. He is a Tennessee State University graduate and earned a doctorate from Vanderbilt University.
His television career began at WSM-TV in Nashville in 1976, would become known as “Mr. Gospel” for helping take gospel music to mainstream airwaves. For over 35 years, Jones’ BET stage has highlighted Gospel greats and helped launch many careers. Jones can also be heard on the Bobby Jones Gospel Radio Show and the Bobby Jones Gospel Countdown.
He and his choirs have recorded over 15 albums and received numerous GRAMMY, Stellar, Dove and Soul Train awards.
He is a member of the Gospel Music Association Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has a Music City Walk of Fame star in Nashville.
