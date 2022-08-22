Along with an important showdown featuring the hist St. Louis Cardinals and defending world champion Atlanta Brave, fans can celebrate Gospel Day at Busch Stadium beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Monica Butler, Gospel Music Hall of Fame Missouri founder, stands before the Hall’s future home at Washington and Kingshighway. The cultural arts center will pay homage to local gospel legends including Thomas Dorsey, Willie Mae Ford Smith, and Zella Jackson.
Photo courtesy of Gospel Music Hall of Fame
Gospel Night at Busch Stadium set for August 27
Gospel concert during pregame
St. Louis American staff
Along with an important showdown featuring the hist St. Louis Cardinals and defending world champion Atlanta Brave, fans can celebrate Gospel Day at Busch Stadium beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022.
The Butler Group and Gospel Music Hall of Fame Missouri are partnering with the St. Cardinals spirited day will kick off with a televised pre-game concert featuring international recording gospel artists which will take place at the Pavilion Patio, 320 S. Eight Street, St. Louis, Mo, 63102.
The Inspired Lives Foundation is also using the game between National League rivals and the pre-game concert to bring awareness to the future Gospel Music Hall of Fame-Missouri.
The St. Louis-based international cultural arts destination will be giving “long overdue recognition to gospel legends through the performance of gospel music as a tribute to the beloved genre woven into this nation's musical fabric,” said Monica Butler, Gospel Music Hall of Fame Missouri founder.
“International gospel recording artists will deliver a myriad of gospel styles, from traditional and contemporary, to contemporary Christian, praise, and worship, and quartet-style gospel music and then the St. Louis Cardinals are cheered on to victory.”
The historic Second Baptist Church, which was founded in 1817, is housed at 500 N. Kingshighway in a structure built in 1957. It is the selected redevelopment site for the Gospel Music Hall of Fame-Missouri.
“It will educate and showcase the historical impact gospel music has had on this country. Visitors will celebrate the genre while learning the roots of this American artform and its influence on modern music,” said Butler.
The 40,000 square-foot space will house a museum, event space, state-of-the-art soundstage, film theater, and cultural and performing arts center will be centrally located in the Central West End’s Holy Corners historic district.
The interactive facility will be an anchor for the neighborhood, helping to bridge the “Delmar Divide” and bringing needed jobs and tourism to the city of St. Louis.
“I’m so excited for this opportunity with the St. Louis Cardinals organization to give long overdue special recognition to the important role gospel music has played in the shaping of our society,” Butler said.
Butler, who is a filmmaker and president of The Butler Group, Lin F. Woods, president of Inspired Lives Foundation, and Steve Smith, co-founder and CEO of Lawrence Group, are partnering to complete the $22 million project of turning the Second Baptist Church property into Missouri’s first Gospel Music Hall of Fame.
For a chance to win tickets to the Gospel Night at Busch Stadium game, visit www.thebutlergroup.media.
