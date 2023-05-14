Worship leader Tasha Cobbs-Leonard wrote "You Know My Name," the 2017 hit which reached No. 1 on gospel charts and was included on the album “Heart. Passion. Pursuit.” The in-studio live recording garnered more first-week streams than any gospel album in history (3 million). The project was the highest-selling new release of 2017 and remained the longest-running #1 gospel album for over three years.