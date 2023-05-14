A gospel song put some positive energy into slumping Philadelphia 76er forward James Harden just in time to help his team tie an NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Boston Celtics.
76ers coach Doc Rivers sent “You Know My Name” by Tasha Cobbs-Leonard to Harden, and he responded with a 42-point, nine assist effort in a much-needed win over the Celtics on May 7, 2023.
“I’m on my way to the game, and I get a text from Doc,” Harden told reporters after the game.
I look at that song and think: ‘OK, whatever...’ I say to my friends: ‘Let’s” play the song. Seven minutes, we listened to it all. It has a good rhythm; I wanted to feel that way. It seems to have worked.”
Recorded in 2017, Tashs Cobbs-Leonard’s lyrics include, “And oh how you comfort me.”
“And oh, how you counsel me. Yet it still amazes me that I am your friend. So now I pour out my heart to you. Here in your presence, I am made new. So now I pour out my heart to you. Here in your presence, I am made new. You know my name. You know my name.”
The song reached No. 1 on gospel charts and was included on the album “Heart. Passion. Pursuit.” The in-studio live recording garnered more first-week streams than any gospel album in history (3 million). The project was the highest-selling new release of 2017 and remained the longest-running #1 gospel album for over three years.
Cobbs Leonard hails from Jessup, Georgia. There she served as Worship Leader of Jessup New Life Ministries, founded by her late father, Bishop Fritz Cobbs.
She joined the dReam Center Church of Atlanta where she led worship weekly and managed its Worship & Arts Department.
In 2012, Cobbs would go on to record her first project titled GRACE, produced by multi-award-winner and Motown Gospel label mate, VaShawn Mitchell. This featured the lead single, “Break Every Chain,” which landed as Billboard’s #1 song for a total of 12 weeks. The album Grace landed on Billboard’s Top 10 Gospel Albums chart for a year.
Cobbs Leonard remains a top Adult Contemporary gospel artist in the 2023 and is currently touring with Naomi Raine, Natalie Grant, and Taya.
Sheard-Kelly has good “Vibes”
Keirra Sheard-Kelly has released her new book, "The Vibes You Feel."
She reaches out to teens and young women in her work, exploring what it means to listen to God’s voice, better understand the “vibes” and intuition the Spirit uses as guidance, and live a life that proclaims your heavenly truth.
“Each day, we are under attack—by people who want to keep us down or who doubt our gifts, as well as by spiritual forces who want to knock us off our God-given path and into the darkness,” she said in a release.
Sheard-Kelly said the book “invites you to uncover what it means to have the Holy Spirit in your life, and how listening to the vibes we sense in certain situations can help steer us toward the future God intends.”
According to the author, the book includes encouragement and support for navigating today’s world; solid biblical truths and scriptural promises that arm you for the tough decisions and battles in your life; personal stories and experiences with difficult situations, and the spiritual nudges that helped her; and advice and guidance with actionable steps.
