Multi-instrumentalist James Casey has two goals of establishing a musical legacy and spreading cancer awareness.
Using his experience battling colon cancer and dealing with chemotherapy, the saxophonist and vocalist is encouraging others to test early and regularly to prevent what he experienced.
Casey recently released a Christmas EP, A Little Something For Everyone, on12-23 Records, a nonprofit label of the Nancy Langhorne Foundation, to bring musical joy with its mix of funk, jazz, gospel, and R&B as well as use it as an opportunity to raise funds and awareness about colon cancer.
While performing with Billy & the Kids in July 2021 at Red Rocks, Casey sensed something was physically wrong. Upon his return to New York, several hospital visits finally determined that he had Stage 3 colon cancer at age 38 and needed emergency surgery to remove a tumor that was blocking his colon. That and a preventative round of chemotherapy temporarily halted his music career.
Casey, who is a member of the Trey Anastasio Band, has also performed, recorded, produced, and written with The Roots, Anderson .Paak, Maceo Parker, Dave Matthews Band, Chaka Khan, John Legend, Soulive, Lettuce, Carly Rae Jepsen, and in his own project, Animus Rexx.
“The thing about colon cancer, at least in the Black community, is that it’s hereditary, and it hits us 20% more than anybody else,” Casey explained. “And once we get diagnosed, we have a 30% more chance of dying.” As part of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance (CCA) #TheyDidntSay campaign, he aims to raise awareness for colon cancer in general and change the narrative of how Black Americans discuss medical histories within their families.
The initial vinyl pressing of A Little Something For Everyone, which includes the original tune, “Christmasfunk,” sold out in under 12 hours and raised $6,000 for colon cancer charities.
A second run on white vinyl is available for pre-order through Dec. 25 and will ship in 4-5 months due to production timelines. It features an exclusive instrumental saxophone version of “Joy To The World.”
All proceeds from vinyl sales will be split between the HOPES Clinic and CCA with an additional 15 percent of all sales from his merch store benefiting CCA.
With a positive personality that outstrips his 17 months of adversity, Casey sums up his 2022 and view of the future, “I just hope next year is as good of a year as this year ended up being.”
