The multiple award-winning recording artist, who began singing and ministering professionally when she was 15, has released a holiday song and video titled “Great Christmas.”
Carr performs with her band and singers decked out in white attire. She is the centerpiece of the wintry “Great Christmas” video, leading her supporting players through choruses and crescendos, inspirational verses, and uplifting releases,” a skopemag.com reviewer writes.
“They’re all visions in snowy white, singing and playing with irrepressible enthusiasm, right in front of a pair of glittering Christmas trees and an inviting array of shopping bags. It’s a reminder of one of the most appealing things about gospel music: in this style, everybody from the star to the percussionist to the most distant backing singer puts their winning personality on display.”
Now 25, the review says “there’s no more exciting, more passionate, more imaginative, or more accomplished young artist in contemporary gospel music. She’s been blowing the doors off churches, theaters, and arenas since she was a kid, and at twenty-five years old, she’s just getting started.”
It’s been a remarkable past two years for Carr. In 2021, she became the first gospel artist to be inducted into the Women’s Songwriters Hall of Fame and in 2022, received the Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joe Biden.
Her astonishing record speaks for itself. Carr has garnered six Stellar Awards wins, four GMA Dove Award wins, five GRAMMY Award nominations, and two Billboard Music Award nominations.
Her accomplishments on the charts include nine Billboard number ones, six number one radio singles, two number one albums, and two number one digital singles. In her career, Carr has had seven songs reach top 10 rankings.
In 2022, Carr was featured by Forbes magazine which highlighted her brand, from the music to a new beauty skin care line. She was named one of EBONY Magazine’s coveted ‘Power 100’ that highlights the most influential people in the world.
Carr was the first gospel artist to be inducted into the Women’s Songwriters Hall of Fame. In addition to her illustrious singing career, Carr is a sought-after speaker, conference host, and radio personality.
She also hosts a radio program on Praise 102.5 FM in Atlanta, and she recently shared the importance of music and a positive mental attitude.
“Being an artist myself, I find that music is very important. I make sure I build people up and give them what they need,” she said.
“Music gives you a sense of hope. Yes, you face challenges, you do not have to be in denial. At end of day, you’ve got to know there is a champion in you and you were born to win.”
“It is important to know that what you put into yourself, is exactly what you’re going to experience. Your life is going to match. If you are constantly putting in negativity, you are going to experience negativity.
“Your environment is going to negative. Listen to positive things, positive motivational messages and whatever it is that builds you up. Make sure you are listening to the right stuff to have a since of hope. People find hope in music.”
