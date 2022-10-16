Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, who propelled to the summit of gospel music charts with hits including “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain,”died at his home on Friday, Sept. 30, 2002. He was 50.
“I’m in total disbelief,” said Kerry Douglas, Black Smoke Music Worldwide founder, who recognized Johnson’s talent while he was performing at the American Gospel Quartet Convention in Birmingham, Alabama in the late 1990s.
“I was just taken by how he moved the audience. He was an electrifying performer. He was the second act I ever signed, and he was my first signing to become a major artist.”
Douglas said he and Johnson sold CDs and The Gospel Truth magazine from the trunks of their cars.
“Keith was like a brother. I was there when his first child was born,” Douglas said.
Keith Lamar Johnson was born on May 17, 1972, in Brooklyn. His family tabbed him with the nickname “Wonderboy” when he was five years old in recognition of his musical talent.
As a teenager, he would visit Harlem’s Apollo Theater to see gospel acts including John P. Kee and the Rev. James Cleveland. He sang with the Boys Choir of Harlem and with his father’s quartet group, The Spiritual Voices.
Johnson’s first hit was 1998’s “Hide Behind the Mountain,” an A Capella track with a steady drum beat as the lone instrument. Then came “Send A Revival,” “I’ll Fly Away,” and “I’ve Got a Feeling,” which highlighted the singer’s gravelly tenor.
In 2004, he moved to RCA Verity Records where he released two albums and scored his biggest hit, “Let Go and Let God.” Johnson’s rendition of “12 Days of Christmas” has become an annual favorite on gospel radio stations.
After recording single respective albums with Malaco Records and Motown Gospel, Johnson signed a production deal with SRT Entertainment which released his album, Keep Pushin,’ through a distribution deal with Shanachie Records.
“I am saddened to hear of the passing of Keith Johnson,” says Shanachie General Manager Randall Grass.
“[Here was] an artist injecting the quartet tradition into a contemporary style, and it was great. His contribution has been great, and he will be missed.”
Earlier this year, Johnson returned to Black Smoke Worldwide where he released the album, Restructure, Renew & Reunion, which featured the radio single, “It Was You.”
Johnson, who moved to Atlanta three years ago, is survived by his parents, Susan and Phillip Johnson; a sister, Attorney Sonya Denise Johnson; and two daughters, Brianna Destiny Johnson and Elyse Victoria Johnson.
A wake and musical tribute which took place at 6 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, and a homegoing service was held at 9 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at The Concord Baptist Church in Brooklyn. Both were live streamed via YouTube: @ConcordBrooklyn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.