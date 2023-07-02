Gospel singer Lamont Sanders has dropped several gospel hits in summer, and he stays in tune in 2023.
Sanders, who began his career in music as an R&B artist, is set to release his new single “On God.” The work features award-winning songwriter and artist Jason Clayborn and Jor’dan Armstrong. Written by Clayborn and produced by Sean Keys, Sanders says a “one-of-a-kind brotherhood” was working together.
“This joint effort represents four brothers uniting, who individually have major charting success from different styles of Gospel music,” says Sanders.
“Jason, Jor’dan, Sean, and I have created a sound that will transcend generations. We really feel that God has given us an urban anthem that will also be successful across different genres. We don’t feel like this is just a Gospel record. This song has a message that is relatable to anyone from any walk of life.”
Sanders’ career soared with his 2020 album, HE’S A KEEPER, which boasted the #1 Billboard Gospel Airplay single “He Kept Me,” released by Fred Jerkins Music/Darkchild Gospel/Bear Tag Entertainment.
A music video directed by Lorenzo Pier and media mogul Jerry Adams, is upcoming and features a storyline based on Matthew 6:33. In the video, an individual is caught up in a lucrative but obviously questionable lifestyle he chose to live but is ready to turn to God’s better plan for his life.
“This video was filmed with the message that we’re all here on earth for a purpose,” Sanders explains.
“Our past does not define us. It’s up to us to seek Him for the plan for our life or stay stuck in our own agenda. God’s plan for us is better.”
Sanders’ Bear Tag Entertainment Group has partnered again this year with The Stellar Awards to present the annual Stellar Celebrity Basketball Game on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Doolittle Community Center in Las Vegas.
Mitchell doing his “Work”
Seven-time Stellar Award-winning gospel singer, VaShawn Mitchell has released the second single from his upcoming album, entitled, “Work Together.” This follows the first single “See the Goodness” featuring Donnie McClurkin that is currently growing on Billboard. Inspired by Romans 8:28, the song is an up-tempo groove that reminds listeners that “all things work together work together for my good.”
“This song is an important part of this project, Chapter X, because it is meant to encourage, inspire, and uplift the listener,” Mitchell said.
“After going through seasons of turmoil and the unknown over the past few years, it’s important to remember that regardless of what it looks like, all things work together for them that love The Lord!” He continues, “…and not only does it work together, the hook of the song says, it’s working right now!”
“Work Together” is now available to be streamed on all digital streaming platforms.
Remember to “Forget”
Following the success of chart topper “Jehovah Jireh,” Zak Williams & 1/Akord have teamed with Stellar Award-winning vocalist Lowell Pye on the hit single “Jesus I’ll Never Forget.” Recorded live in Philadelphia, “Jesus I’ll Never Forget” is a song of praise and thanksgiving that has that Philly Choir bounce.
“Jesus I’ll Never Forget” is written by Gabriel Sharpe and is the second single from ZW1A’s all new “Revisited” album released on June 23 by Enon Music Group.
The Stellar Award-nominated and Avidity Award-winning choir has also created a visually dazzling official lyric video for their hit single.
It features highlights from the live recording with Lowell Pye. Donay Green of CINDG 360 (producer/editing) and Benita Bellamy Kelley of The Bellamy Group (creative director) crafted a video that represents the energy and anointing that exudes from ZW1A.
