Who would have thought that the “Queen of Gospel” – whose inspired singing, for many years, was known to many households in America – would be nearly forgotten only a generation after her departure?
Making sure that Mahalia Jackson won’t pass quietly away from our memory, producers Ericka Nicole Malone and Vince Allen and director Denise Dowse teamed up to remind the world of the unique voice and glorious presence that earned Jackson her title and reign as Queen of Gospel.
Their film Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story made its world premiere as the Opening Night feature for the recent 2022 Pan African Film & Arts Festival at the Directors Guild Theatre in Los Angeles.
Malone, who wrote the script in addition to managing her executive-producer duties, said her writing was a tribute to a woman whose impact on the civil rights movement has never been fully appreciated.
“Remember Me is my personal thank you letter to the Queen of Gospel Mahalia Jackson, honoring her for her amazing legacy in Gospel music, civil rights, and her shining example of an extraordinarily, powerful Black woman,” said Malone.
Remember Me stars Grammy Award winning singer-actress Ledisi as Jackson and Columbus Short as Martin Luther King, who counted the singer as one of his greatest inspirations in the civil rights movement.
Born in New Orleans in 1911 under the most trying of circumstances, Jackson grew up in a shotgun house that was home to 13 of her family members, including her mother, three aunts, siblings, and cousins.
Living next door to a Pentecostal church, she would hear the raucous, jubilant type of singing four days a week that would become her own trademark. She enjoyed all the music of New Orleans, the Jazz, the Blues, the popular songs of the day, but deep in her heart she believed that only the Lord’s music was suitable for her.
Moving to Chicago while still in her teens, she began developing a career that was both promising and disappointing at the same time.
A Black music professor and voice coach told her, “You’ve got to learn to stop hollering. It will take time to build up your voice. The way you sing is not a credit to the Negro race. You’ve got to learn to sing songs so that white people can understand.”
She was later embraced by the “father” of Gospel music, Thomas A. Dorsey, the former pianist of Blues legend Ma Rainey. Dorsey later wrote “Precious Lord, Take My Hand” and “Peace in the Valley.”
While Jackson inspired MLK, she might not have found stardom without the artistry of Dorsey, who created a new universe of spiritual music. Dorsey also worked with other performers including the Angelic Gospel Singers in their classic “Come Over Here,” Rev. F. C. Barnes and his singing partner Rev. Janice Brown in “I’m Coming Up on the Rough Side of the Mountain,” and the Sensational Nightingales in their 1960 release “Over in Zion.”
Earnest McBride is a contributing editor for The Jackson Advocate in Jackson, Mississippi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.