Hulu will premier and exclusively air “Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story,” a biographical movie that examines the life of the Queen of Gospel.
Grammy Award Winner Ledisi, a New Orleans native portrays Jackson. The movie begins in New Orleans and covers five decades of Jackson’s life and time in Chicago.
“[The film] explores the tumultuous relationship Mahalia shared with her mother's older sister Aunt Duke (Janet Hubert),” according to a release.
The film also explores Mahalia's unbreakable relationship with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Columbus Short) and her integral role in the Civil Rights Movement.
"When I originally wrote Remember Me, I never imagined the world would embrace it the way it has," writer and executive producer Ericka Nicole Malone said.
“I am elated for audiences to see the remarkable work that went behind this film in celebrating and honoring our national treasure Mahalia Jackson, played by a musical icon, in my view, Ledisi. Denise Dowse was a phenomenal director, and I'm incredibly honored to see our vision for this film come to life."
Ledisi won a 2021 Grammy and has been nominated 13 times during her two-decade career. She has won three Soul Train Music Awards, an NAACP Theatre Award and 10 NAACP Image Award nominations.
Joining her and Short in the cast are Keith David (Greenleaf), Janet Hubert (The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, AMC's Demascus), Wendy Raquel Robinson (The Game), Vanessa Estelle Williams (Soul Food, 9-1-1), Keith Robinson (Dreamgirls), and Corbin Bleu (High School Musical).
Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story won The Audience Award: Feature Narrative at the Pan African Film Festival. It won Best Feature Film, Best Actress in a Feature (Ledisi) and Best Female Director (Denise Dowse) at the Las Vegas Black Film Festival.
Other honors include Audience Favorite at the Roxbury International Film Festival in Boston; Best Feature, Best Director, and Best Actress at the Charlotte Black Film Festival and is an HBO Max 2022 Winner (Best Score) at the Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival.
