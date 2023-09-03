Gospel artist Marcus Jordan’s single “Dance” has reached the Top 20 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay list and continues a steady rise to the Top 10.
“I am truly humbled and grateful for the overwhelming support that ‘Dance’ has received,” Jordan said in a release.
“This achievement is a testament to the incredible power of music and its ability to touch the hearts of listeners. As an artist, I pour my heart and soul into every song, and to see ‘Dance’ reach #29 on the chart is a dream come true.
Jordan’s 10-year career was interrupted in January 2021 when he battled COVID-19 and pneumonia. He would spend almost two weeks in an intensive care unit “fighting for my life.”
He said despite the uncertainty that followed the near-death experience, his trust in God never wavered.
“His healing and continuous blessings serve as an inspiration for everyone to dance in praise of all that God has done,” Jordan said.
Jordan released “I Will Bless the Lord,” in 2018, and his second album, “Call On the Name,” dropped in 2021 following his health scare.
The album featured his first Billboard Gospel Airplay No. 1 single, “Call On the Name,” and the song also topped the Mediabase Gospel chart.
In February 2023, Jordan released a six-song EP entitled, “My Life.” It featured his vocals on heartfelt ballads including “Finally (The Wedding Song)” and the soulful title track “My Life,” featuring Terrance James.
Before its release, Jordan described “Dance” as a high-energy track with the intensity and excitement of high praise.
“Dance is a huge song for me,” he said.
“I challenged myself to come up with a different sound and am so pleased with the outcome. I hope when people hear Dance, it immediately boosts their mood and makes them want to celebrate all God is doing.
“I want to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey, from my amazing team at Marcus Jordan Music to the fans who have embraced the song with such love. This success only fuels my passion to continue creating music that inspires and uplifts, and I am excited for what the future holds.”
Marla Frederick to lead
Harvard Divinity School
Marla F. Frederick, a professor of religion and culture at Emory University, will serve as the next dean of the Harvard Divinity School, becoming the first woman to lead the school in its 207-year history, University President Claudine Gay announced Thursday afternoon.
Frederick served as a professor in Harvard’s African and African American Studies Department for 16 years before departing for Emory in 2019 where she served as a professor of religion and culture. Her Harvard tenure begins on Jan. 1, 2024.
Frederick first joined Harvard’s faculty in 2003, before receiving tenure in 2010. Her departure came as several Black faculty members opted to exit Harvard for peer institutions.
“It is a place bustling with conscientious faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends, who are committed to the work of justice and human flourishing informed by deep study,” Frederick told the Harvard Crimson.
“I look forward to joining the HDS community in developing religious and civic leaders for our increasingly complex and diverse society.”
Frederick previously served as interim chair of Harvard’s Committee on the Study of Religion and as director of graduate studies and chair of the admissions committee for the Department of African American Studies.
