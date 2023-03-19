Catholics would do well to recall that there are currently six African American Catholics who are on the path to sainthood.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has advanced beatification and canonization causes of six inspirational African American men and women: Venerable Pierre Toussaint, Servant of God Mother Mary Lange, Venerable Henriette DeLille, Venerable Augustus Tolton, Servant of God Julia Greeley, and Sister Thea Bowman.”
Among the best known of these six is Father Augustus Tolton (1854-1897), the first recognized American Black priest. He was born a slave in Missouri and escaped to Quincy, Illinois, through the Underground Railroad. Some Irish priests recognized he had a vocation to the priesthood, so he studied in Rome and was ordained a priest. He returned to Illinois, serving much of the time in Chicago before his death at age 43.
Despite having endured prejudice and obstacles to ordination, he remained committed to Christ.
I believe Tolton says something about how we handle disappointment in our lives — protracted disappointment and how we struggle with that, companioned with the inspiration that comes from our Christian faith,” Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Perry of Chicago, postulator for Tolton’s cause for canonization, told the Register via email.
Among the best-known women American Black candidates for sainthood is Venerable Henriette DeLille (1813-1862), founder of the Sisters of the Holy Family in New Orleans. She was born in New Orleans; her father was from France, and her mother was a free woman of African descent. She applied to both the Ursuline and Carmelite communities but was rejected, so she used her family money to found her own community, which cared for the sick and poor as well as opened schools. She is the first native-born American of African descent whose cause for canonization was opened.
Father Josh Johnson, a priest of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who formerly taught theology of the body catechesis at the Sisters of the Holy Family’s St. Mary’s Academy in New Orleans, explained to the Register that both Tolton and DeLille were inspirations for him “in my walk toward eternity.”
“Both of these holy witnesses were devoted to Jesus Christ in the Blessed Sacrament and the poorest of the poor,” he said. “Even though they were persecuted by many of the leaders in the Catholic Church during their lifetime for no other reason than the color of their skin, they both continued to glorify God by pouring themselves out in ministry for the salvation of souls.”
In 2016, Denver Archbishop Samuel Aquila opened the cause for canonization of Servant of God Julia Greeley, a freed slave from Missouri who died in 1918. She moved to Denver, converted to the Catholic faith, and was known for pulling around a red wagon filled with items — such as food, clothing, and firewood — which she would give to the poor. Father Blaine Burkey, Greeley’s biographer, told the Register: “She loved others, feeding the poor, clothing the naked, and providing fuel for their homes. If someone was sick, she’d come to the house and help take care of them.”
In describing Greeley, Burkey cited the words of Fellowship of Catholic University Students founder Curtis Martin: “Born a slave, half-blind, poor, the object of racism, and alone, Julia simply lived the Gospel of Jesus Christ and loved. Even though she had very little of the world’s material blessings to share, she gathered what she could and shared all that she had from a heart completely transformed by Christ.”
Servant of God Sister Thea Bowman (1937-1990) is a Catholic convert from Mississippi. She was a teacher, public speaker, musician, civil rights and religious leader who founded the National Black Sisters’ Conference. The Diocese of Jackson opened the cause for her canonization in 2018.
Mary Woodward, chancellor of the Diocese of Jackson, told the Register that Bowman was “a tower of strength and powerful witness to the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”
“She continually labored to bring people to the table to learn more about the dynamic role of African American spirituality in the Church, especially liturgical spirituality. She was tireless in her efforts to raise an awareness among African American Catholics of their inherent worth in the Church and their unique gifts to the Church,” she continued.
Venerable Pierre Toussaint (1766-1853) was born in Haiti and came to New York City as a slave. He became a hairdresser. He prospered and was able to secure his freedom. He was a daily communicant, and with his wife, Marie Rose Juliette, engaged in a variety of charitable works. New York’s Cardinal John O’Connor initiated his cause for canonization in 1991, and Toussaint was declared “Venerable” by Pope John Paul II in 1996.
Toussaint’s remains are interred in New York’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral in the cathedral crypt alongside of New York’s most prominent Catholic leaders, the only layman afforded this privilege. O’Connor said: “He is now buried beneath this high altar with all of the bishops, archbishops, and cardinals of New York. It will be a great privilege for me to be buried in a vault in the same section with Pierre Toussaint.”
Servant of God Mother Mary Elizabeth Lange (1789-1882) was born in Cuba and emigrated to Baltimore. With a friend, she opened a school for Black children. She became the founder and superior general of the Oblate Sisters of Providence, the first congregation of religious women for women of African heritage. In 1991, Baltimore’s Cardinal William Keeler introduced her cause for canonization.
The Mother Mary Lange Guild notes in an online biography that “Mother Mary Lange practiced faith to an extraordinary degree. In fact, it was her deep faith which enabled her to persevere against all odds. To her Black brothers and sisters, she gave of herself and her material possessions until she was empty of all but Jesus, whom she shared generously with all by being a living witness to his teaching.”
Her legacy lives on in the Black religious orders in the U.S. Church today.
