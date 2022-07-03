The Operation Ten City Tour got off to a rousing start in St. Louis, providing economic and spiritual resources for business owners, training for next generation of leaders, employment opportunities, and small business loans.
“Our main goal with the Ten City Tour is to bring economic restoration and prosperity to the city of St. Louis and close the wealth gap in Black and brown communities,” said Bill Winston, senior pastor of the Chicago-based Living Word Christian Center.
Over 2,000 boxes of food were given away during two food drives, 900 gas cards, $100,000 in new clothing, $10,000 in jewelry, $10,000 in stocks, iPads, and other gifts.
A “Pitch Competition” gave local entrepreneurs a chance to highlight products and services that have the potential for commercialization.
The first prize winner was Hilary Scott-Ogunrinde of NextGen Industries, who was awarded $10,000. Second prize winners were Andrew Mayhall and Andrew Martinussen of 3D Gloop, and they received $5,000. The third prize winner was Karen Hutchins of Next Level Education, who received $2,500.
State Sen. Karla May held a town hall and workshop dedicated to helping St. Louis-area residents begin the process to expunge felonies from their records. Land of Lincoln Legal Aid also provided information to help residents clear or pay Metrolink transportation fines and violations.
The ministry hosted Freedom Unlocked targeting St. Louis youth and young adults, which included a Christian hip hop concert, the message, prizes, and food. The ministry also conducted two workshops under the track “Entrepreneurship for Today’s Youth.”
A pair of workshops titled, “The Millionaire Mindset” were hosted respectively by John Henderson and Roberta Hoskie.
Other workshops included “Starting Your Business in 7 days with Your Smart Phone” by Keon Morning; “Marketing Strategies to Make Your First Million” by Raul Davis; “7 Steps to Winning Government Contracts” by Chris Hollingsworth; “From Paycheck to Payroll: Becoming a Producer” by Demitrus Evans; “Raise Your Credit Score by 100 Points in 30 days” by Jeri Toliver; and “Making Money while you Sleep” by Catrice Wells.
Hosted by Carol Daniel of KMOX, the tour concluded June 18 with a night of praise music featuring Cedric Shannon Rives and The Brothers, and Raytina Robinson, songwriter, recording artist and worship leader.
“I want to thank the people of the St. Louis area for coming and supporting us,” said Winston.
“We came to St. Louis with an emphasis on closing the wealth gap in Black and brown communities through entrepreneurship ―starting and scaling up a business. Ownership, especially business ownership, is one of the most powerful ways to create personal wealth that can be passed down to future generations.
“We brought tangible goods, such as clothing, food, and gas cards, to bless those in need while also having workshops with speakers who brought innovative ideas to stimulate creativity.”
For more information on the Ten City Tour, go to https://www.billwinston.org/Events/Operation-Ten-City--St--Louis/
