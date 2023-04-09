Hundreds of fish fry fundraisers, most at Catholic churches, are held on Fridays during Lent, and St. Alphonsus “The Rock” Church is no exception.
Staging these events over five Fridays does not take a loaves and fishes type miracle. They come together through volunteerism, philanthropy, community support, and faith.
On each of the Fridays in St. Alphonsus’ kitchen and gymnasium, Teresa Hudson and Janice Englander “stood on the line for the entire day preparing more than 600 orders,” said Shelia Williams, the fish fry co-chair.
“That’s after spending a half-day Thursday filling 400 carry-out bags, preparing 500 slices of cake for the dinners.”
Church member Jeri Bell uses vacation days on Fish Fry Fridays, so she can be present to give her special touch to an average of 140 call-in orders.
“Her ‘regulars’ expect nothing less. These ladies are just the beginning,” said Williams.
Of course, what is a fish fry without fish? What’s a fried fish dinner without spaghetti?
This is where Jan Reed is ready to serve. On Fridays, she rests after working a night shift on her job and fries fish throughout the day, supplying the needed quantities for in-house and carry-out diners.
Vanessa Branch is the event’s spaghetti chef.
“She has honed her recipe over a number of years, getting rave reviews and garnering many ‘extra spaghetti’ orders. Through illness and the loss of her husband she has been faithful in providing this essential service,” Williams said.
Jeffrey McDonald is one of the volunteers that makes the Friday events successful. He helped found the Glenn Miller Foundation in honor of a deceased friend who was an essential volunteer working to prepare the fish for each Fish Fry.
The Foundation has provided additional volunteers to help in the kitchen and on the beverage table every Wednesday (fish prep) and Friday.
Williams called Dot Valle, “our dessert guru.” She provides bread pudding and fruit cobblers on most Fridays.
Father Steve Benden does not leave it up to church members and volunteers kitchen. He pitches in anywhere he is needed, including meal deliveries on large orders, mopping floors, emptying trash, and scrubbing pots.
Williams said the fish fry Friday would not be possible without Carol Powell, the event’s chair.
“Pulling all this together is no small feat. Carol has successfully chaired the Fish Fry fundraiser for several years. Her leadership and organizational skills are undeniable,” Williams said.
“Each year she must refine the process, recruit/assign volunteers, order/purchase/inventory all necessary food and material items, and execute every Friday. She does all this with energy, intelligence, passion, and firm decision-making that bring coherence and momentum to the St. Alphonsus Fish Fry.
“I am blessed to have the opportunity to stand beside her as she manages an always full plate.”
