The annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration changed names but still featured amazing Gospel artists and inspirational tributes.
The 24th annual Super Bowl Week highlight is now named the “Super Bowl Soulful Celebration: An Evening of Inspiration and Culture.” The concert returned during Super Bowl LVII week with a live taping on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Mesa Arts Center in Mesa, Arizona.
Patti LaBelle joined a lineup of gospel entertainers for the NFL’s official concert, including Israel Houghton, Kierra Sheard, Tye Tribbett, and the Players Choir. Gospel radio personality Willie Moore Jr. hosted the event.
“I’m so happy and grateful to have built a 24-year legacy of inspirational programming with the NFL and Super Bowl,” Melanie Few, founder of the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration, told Ebony.
“As we [now] approach our milestone 25th anniversary, I’m excited to continue bringing faith, hope, and joyful inspiration to the biggest game on earth. It’s an honor and a privilege.”
In addition to uplifting and inspiring audiences with musical tributes, Super Bowl Soulful Celebration highlights NFL players, their faith, and philanthropy.
The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration conferred its 2023 “Faith In Action” Award, to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts will lead the Eagles against quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. This is the first Super Bowl to feature two Black starting quarterbacks.
The “Faith In Action” award honors current and former NFL players making an impact in their communities and in the lives of others off the field. Hurts service to the Philadelphia community includes support of numerous charities and institutions in Philadelphia and his native Texas.
Fifteen years ago, Few helped develop the NFL Player's Choir, a group of NFL players who display their faith through music. They made their debut in 2008 at the ninth annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration. In 2022, they were contestants on the reality competition show America's Got Talent.
The choir is comprised of retired and active NFL players, including choir director Demarcus Williams, Tully Bunta-Cain, Michael Gaines, Bryant McKenzie, Isaiah McKenzie, Cameron Newton, Steve Pierce, Nick Roach, Bryan Scott, Willie Yarborough, and Leonard Weaver.
Originating at Super Bowl XXXIII in 1999, the annual event joins together key NFL Players, top Gospel/Contemporary Christian, and mainstream GRAMMY Award-winning artists, and special guests all on one stage to bring audiences an evening of uplifting music, laughter, and inspirational messages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.