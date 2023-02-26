The unmistakable voice of Whitney Houston is powerful and timeless.
She sold over 200 million records worldwide, and the number continues to climb years after her death.
On March 24, 2023, Houston’s respect and admiration for Gospel music will take center stage with the release of “I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston.
The ensemble of songs will be available on CD through Gaither Music Group and on all digital streaming platforms via Arista/Legacy Recordings (in cooperation with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston).
A documentary TV special, the corresponding album, and DVD documents Houston’s Gospel work and features six never-before-released songs, some from as early as 1981.
The 15-track album includes exhilarating versions of cherished gospel evergreens including “Jesus Loves Me” and “His Eye Is on the Sparrow.” The album will also unveil unreleased tracks such as “He Can Use Me,” a live version of “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “I Found a Wonderful Way,” and “Testimony,” which was released on Feb. 9.
The documentary, “I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston,” will air at 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, on both UPtv and AspireTV.
“Whitney’s love for gospel music permeates through every song with love, compassion and conviction. To love Whitney is to love what she represents to all that love the gospel,” said Pat Houston, executor of the estate of Whitney E. Houston.
“Whitney always stood on a solid rock for her love of Gospel music. I hope you enjoy this amazing project that was simply a labor of love for all involved.”
Hosted by acclaimed GRAMMY-winning gospel singer CeCe Winans and produced by Barry Jennings, the documentary intimately and comprehensively explores the steadfast faith that accompanied Whitney to stardom.
It takes viewers on a journey from her first performance in front of an audience to her many breathtaking appearances performing gospel songs through 1996’s The Preacher’s Wife soundtrack, the best-selling Gospel album of all time.
It includes unforgettable performances at the NAACP Image Awards, at the American Music Awards, and at Ebony’s 50th Anniversary TV special.
“It has been an honor to work with the estate and Primary Wave Music to create this special recording and documentary,” stated Paul Sizelove, Gaither Music Group president.
“The voice and impact of Whitney Houston is incalculable. These collections capture the origin of her singing, celebrate some of her triumphant performances and detail the foundation of gospel music that was a passion and a source of strength for her. We are thrilled to be a part of sharing her inspiring story and gospel music legacy with the world.”
