The life and times of Gospel music icon Marvin Sapp will be coming to the small screen by summer’s end.
TV One recently announced a Sapp biopic, “Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story” is in production and will air on the network August 21, 2022.
Chaz Lamar Shepherd (Marvel character ‘Luke Cage’) will take on the lead role as Sapp, and Ambre Anderson (Power Book II) will portray Sapp’s late wife, MaLinda Prince Sapp. She passed away in 2010 following a battle with cancer. The couple shared three children: Marvin II, Mikaila, and Madisson.
“Something began that was not in my personal vision for my life, however, it was in God’s plan,” Sapp wrote on Instagram.
“I’ve been blessed to have an amazing musical career… millions of records sold. I’ve been nominated and or have received every award in this music industry along with crossover success on multiple songs that I’ve written or performed.
“I’ve founded multiple businesses, churches, and I’m pastoring an incredible church now. Daily I pause and tell God, ‘thank you’ for trusting me with His gifts, and I express my appreciation for the amazing opportunities that He drops in my lap.
Sapp is an author, radio show host and senior pastor of The Chosen Vessel Cathedral in Dallas and pastor emeritus of Lighthouse Full Life Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan – the church he founded with his late wife.
The movie will explore the Gospel music artist and preacher’s Michigan upbringing, battle against teenage alcohol abuse, rise in the music industry and growth in his faith.
He has been a prominent performer and minister for more than 30 years as a member of Commissioned, a group known for its award-winning, chart-topping crossover hit “Never Would Have Made It.”
The film is directed by Russ Parr and produced for TV One by Swirl Films, with Eric F. Tomosunas, James Seppelfrick and Keith Neal serving as executive producers.
“It is an honor to tell Marvin Sapp’s life story,” said Jason Ryan, TV One executive producer.
“His vast contributions to gospel and American music are undeniable. We know this film will resonate with our viewers.”
