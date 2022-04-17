The Book of Jeremiah is filled with conversation between the weeping prophet and God.
Of the many conversations among them, there was something different about the beginning of the one in chapter 33.
Let’s look at the text. While Jeremiah was still confined in the courtyard of the guard, the Lord gave him this second message: 2 “This is what the Lord says — the Lord who made the earth, who formed and established it, whose name is the Lord: 3 Ask me and I will tell you remarkable secrets you do not know about things to come” (New Living Translation).
The first verse is quick to provide context, letting us know Jeremiah is in jail. He is confined to a particular place, for a particular amount of time. As such, his mobility is limited.
Yet there’s one thing that cannot be restricted. In the latter half of the verse, we see the Lord speak to Jeremiah. Though Jeremiah’s lockdown limits his hands and feet, his ears are still able to hear. Even more, confinement never disrupts dialogue from God. Notice I said from God, because God has a way and will make a way to get instruction, information, and encouragement to us.
The other side of that is dialogue to God, which is where we take the stage. The interesting irony is that at times we consider confinement in one area of life to mean confinement in all areas of life. It’s as if when one thing shuts down so does everything else. Not so, and verse one proves it. Granted I’m not God, but all things considered, I don’t think God would speak to Jeremiah if Jeremiah weren’t listening. Therefore, we can take his example and apply it to our lives. God is always speaking. The question is are we listening?
In verse two, Jeremiah engaged in a moment of awe. After having read the verse multiple times, this time, I was in awe with him. Jeremiah and I considered the greatness of the Lord who made, formed, and established the Earth. Might not seem like a lot but think about it for a moment: The Lord who made, formed, and established the Earth decided to talk to Jeremiah and decides to talk to us, despite our confinement. That should make you want to lift your hands in thanksgiving!
The conversation begins in verse three. Another interesting irony shows up, in that the Lord did the talking. And God’s words were an invitation to Jeremiah that is extended to us: Call to me. It’s that simple. Call to God. Call on God. Call for God. Whatever way works best for you, do it. Why? The answer is in the next part of the verse: I will tell you. While we appreciate God telling us about the hidden things, the fact that God will tell us anything is yet another reason to be continually grateful.
Natural confines don’t stop supernatural conversation. They may be the catalyst to start conversations. Think about it: While in some cases we shut down when we’re confined, in other cases we call to God. Therefore, the confines of fear, stress, finances, employment, relationships, health, or any other limitation shouldn’t prevent us from calling to God.
God is always ready to talk to us. We must accept the invitation for conversation that will free us in more ways than we know.
Rae Karim is pastor at First Christian Church of Honolulu.
