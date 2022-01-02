“Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen (Hebrews 11:1).”
As a young woman who has grown up in church, I’ve heard this scripture more times than I can count. In fact, this verse has been etched in my mind in such a way that whenever I feel doubtful, without hesitation I quietly say it to myself. I wish that I could tell you when faced with a challenge I easily mustered up my “now faith.” No, that would be a lie. There have been times when I focused on my faith and things still stayed the same. I’m sure others can relate, and unfortunately, this is the reality of the world we live in. Sometimes, bad things happen despite our hope and belief.
But don’t let this upset you, because although it may not make sense to us, God can use the bad situations in life and work them out in such a way that makes us better (Romans 8:28). That’s right. So, think about all the challenges that you’ve faced – divorce, unemployment, rejection, whatever your negative experience is, at the time of its inception God was strategically working behind the scenes and orchestrating things in such a way that when it was all over, you were better. For one, God might have used unemployment so they could tap into their talents and start their own business. For someone else, God might have used rejection to help them understand that no matter who leaves, He will always be by their side. I know this might not alleviate the pain that you feel in the moment but take comfort in knowing that God uses bad situations so you can see how good He is because if things were perfect, you would never know how much you need Him.
In fact, I’d like to think that God uses life’s hardships to build our faith. According to Romans 12:3, God has given every believer “a measure of faith.” Now I don’t know what metric God uses, but faith can start off as small as a mustard seed, and the Word of God helps it to grow (Matthew 17:20; Romans 10:17). So once again, reflect on that negative situation. Although you may not have experienced any outward changes or success, God was growing your faith inwardly. We all start off as spiritually immature, and the challenges of life make us strive for only what God can give us, which is faith in the midst of the problem. Even when things don’t seemingly go the way you plan, be at peace and have faith that God has the final say over the script of your life. Don’t worry about repetitiously saying inspirational quotes in hopes that you can magically transform what you’re going through. When you’re faced with a trial, take a deep dive into God’s Word, and soak up all His love and compassion. Yes, it may feel as though you’re limping through, and you may barely be able to turn the pages, but God is the crutch. That’s what faith is all about. I don’t have to see it all to believe, and things don’t have to change for me to continue hoping. I’m better because of the good and bad things that I went through, and I trust that God will use all of my challenges coupled with the water of His Word, to grow my faith from a seed into a sprawling forest of trees. No, I don’t perfectly understand this process, but I trust God who does, and that’s all that matters.
Dr. Brandy S. Peoples is a psychologist, minister, and author who recently self-published her first book, “A Journey Toward Purpose and Promise.”
