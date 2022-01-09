2021 was a mess of epic proportions.
Included were the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, economic setbacks, vaccine fears, the Omicron variant, and fear of another national shut down.
If we ever needed God to turn a mess into a miracle, it’s right now.
Mary and Joseph were betrothed for marriage, but Mary is with a child who is not of Joseph. A mess. Joseph wants to end the marriage. A mess.
Why has God created a mess for good people? A relevant question to consider is what do you do when God creates a mess?
Mess for people to progress
The Bible says, “Now the birth of Jesus Christ was like this; for after his mother, Mary, was engaged to Joseph, before they came together, she was found pregnant by the Holy Spirit” (Matthew 1:18).
God causes mess for us to unlearn old ways of behaving. God causes mess to stretch us, break us, and remake us. God’s mess causes believers to run to God to progress.
The mess in 2021 has caused some to pray more. The mess in 2021 has caused some to call on the name of God more. The mess in 2021 has caused some to depend on God more. The mess in 2021 has caused some to read the Word more. God created mess for Joseph to progress.
Don’t be a hypocrite
The Bible says, “Because Joseph, (Mary’s) husband, was a righteous man and did not want to expose her to public disgrace, he had in mind to divorce her quietly” (Matthew1:19).
God created mess to uncover Joseph’s hypocrisy, a pretense of having a virtuous character, moral or religious beliefs or principles one does not really have. Joseph practiced a form of righteousness but had self-righteous tendencies.
The self-righteous man is judgmental, but the righteousness man loves unconditionally. A righteous man does not divorce his wife. A righteous man does not shun the woman that God has chosen for him. God caused Joseph to face his hypocrisy because God needed Joseph.
The Bible says, “If a man says, I love God, and hateth his brother, he is a liar: for he that loveth not his brother whom he hath seen, how can he love God whom he hath not seen?” (1 John 4:20)
Faith over fear
The Bible says, “But when he thought about these things, behold, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream saying, ‘Joseph, son of David, don’t be afraid to take to yourself Mary, your wife, for that which is conceived in her is of the Holy Spirit” (Matthew 1:20).
After Joseph thought about these things, God sent word for him to have faith over fear.
As painful, as depressing, and fearful as the mess Joseph was in, we should consider just what causes fear.
Fear occurs when you stop reading and believing God’s eternal Word. Fear occurs when you stop meditating and praying unto the Lord.
It’s time to have faith over fear!
Did you experience mess in 2021? Wake up! God is turning your mess into a miracle. Wake up! What the enemy meant for evil; God will use for good. Wake up! God can turn a messy pandemic into a miracle healing.
God can turn a messy police department into a miracle of police reform. God can turn a messy politician into a miracle community leader.
God can turn mess into a miracle.
The Rev. Mark E. Whitlock Jr., is the senior pastor of Reid Temple AME Church in Glenn Dale, Maryland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.