Washington Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church begin celebration of its 120th Anniversary with revival service at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday, Nov. 1-3. The church is located at 3200 Washington Ave. at the corner of Compton and Washington in Midtown St. Louis.
The Rev. Jesse T. Williams, Jr., senior pastor at Convent Avenue Baptist Church in New York, and Washington Tabernacle’s seventh pastor, will lead the service on Nov. 1.
The Nov. 2 service will be led by Tabernacle’s eighth pastor, Rev. Rodney T. Francis. Francis is now chief programs officer for EmployIndy in Indianapolis.
The church’s ninth and current pastor, Rev. Robert E. McClish, II, will lead the Thursday Nov. 3 worship revival service.
A memorial service led by Bishop Elijah H. Hankerson, Life Center International Church of God in Christ pastor and former president of the St. Louis Clergy Coalition will be held at 10:00 am. Sunday November 6 at Tabernacle.
A “Family and Friends” service will be held at 10:30 Sunday November 13, featuring Rev. McClish, and “History Sunday” will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday Nov. 20. The guest speaker is Rev. Dr. Anthony L. Riley, Central Baptist Church pastor.
“We will worship with our ‘Mother Church’ and celebrate our collective histories,” said Rev. McClish.
McClish will lead the 10:30 a.m. November 27 “Harvest Sunday” celebration service.
“Hallelujah to the Legacy. Come and join us, all services are open to the public,” McClish said.
On November 6, 1902, a new church was organized at 2345 Market Street, and was named Tabernacle Baptist Church.
The church acquired property at Washington and Ewing, then known as Pilgrim Unitarian Church, the present location of Central Baptist Church.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke to over 4,000 individuals at the church on May 28, 1963, just prior to the March on Washington. He would return to the site for another Civil Rights gathering on March 25, 1964.
A plaque, presented by the Missouri Historical Society, is affixed to the wall in the upper vestibule noting that our church was the location of two civil rights rallies during the 1960's.
“It is our continued hope and prayer that Washington Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church will be seen as an active fellowship, striving to serve in ways that God will find acceptable in His sight and humbly asking for His presence and blessings,” according to McClish.
