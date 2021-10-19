For married pastors Ken and Beverly Jenkins, the road to rehab winds past streets once aflame with rage following the police slaying of Michael Brown in nearby Ferguson, past a thrift shop and chicken joints. It ends at a life-sized emblem of retail disinvestment.
As a few hundred volunteers, elected officials and community members looked on, the leadership team behind the Refuge and Restoration nonprofit held a groundbreaking Tuesday at 10148 West Florissant Avenue in Dellwood, home of the former Schnucks-anchored Springwood Plaza.
With an estimated budget of more than $16 million, much of which has yet to be raised, the two, who double as co-pastors of Refuge and Restoration church, heralded the beginning of the plaza’s transformation into R&R Marketplace – described as both the largest project in the history of the nonprofit and largest private investment in the history of Dellwood.
By mid-2023, more than 15 years after Schnucks packed up and moved about two miles away, the nearly 90,000 square foot center is expected to be the site of more than 100 jobs. The Jenkins want to see the long-empty storefronts morph into an early childhood center, a workforce development center, innovation center, health center, bank, restaurant and later into a church home for the 300 or so members of the Jenkins’ flock.
The couple’s seven-year trek to get their vision off paper and onto the ground has been marked by potholes and man-made roadblocks. It traveled forward via their ability to see things that aren’t there.
“It's an issue of equity,” Ken Jenkins said in an interview with The St. Louis American. “When you look at our community, and it was [revealed] a little bit during the Ferguson unrest and uncovered even more during COVID, we lack access to a lot of just basic services. For instance, if you live in North County, there are very few primary care physicians. Most people in our community go to urgent care, to the emergency room, to the hospital. We lack banks…so you have a banking desert, and we have payday loans on [nearly] every other block. We have very few choices for grocery stores.
“So it's really about equity, equitable access,” he said, explaining the couple’s “God vision” for the project, ”that we have the same opportunities here in North County, as you have anywhere.”
Reggie Jones, mayor of Dellwood since 2013, called the development “a big step [in the] continuing march toward rebuilding the city,” after protesters took their anger over Brown’s 2014 shooting death out on storefronts along Florissant.
The nonprofit purchased the center Sept. 27 for $3.5 million from RMS Properties, based in suburban Chicago. The sale came at least four years after the Jenkins offered $2.5 million for the largely vacant center, according to documents reviewed by The American,
The Jenkins said having to increase the offer was disappointing and somewhat surprising. One broker told The American he had been having difficulty renting out the property, with its 46,558 square-foot core.
In a 2017 email, an executive with commercial real estate firm Hillikercorp said “their unofficial asking price is $2.5M,” but he added, “I’m very skeptical that’s anywhere close to reasonable.”
Daniel Shoffet, a representative of RMS, said he was “not going to go on the record” to discuss the sale and hung up.
Ken Jenkins, who serves as chairman of the nonprofit, said RMS was “kind of quite rude actually."
“And what we started to learn is that this was not uncommon," Jenkins added. "We will be candid with you, we began to see that there's a civil rights issue. Property in our community is often overpriced. Even if you got a 90% loan from the bank, you still can't get it. So, in essence, our community is locked out of ownership … in the community.”
The purchase price is maybe only about a quarter of the total project cost, the Jenkins said, with the balance of the budget being used to cover needed upgrades to a structure they said lacks adequate air conditioning, and operating costs for year one.
Phase one of the project, with an estimated budget of $11.2 million, includes a restaurant, nursing school and retail space along with:
– Employ St. Louis: a workforce development center expected to train more than 800 people annually in fields including geospatial, medical and technology, serving as “a pathway [for] underutilized labor pools;”
– North County Innovation Center: a co-working space available to small businesses, designed to boost options for networking, business training, coaching, and shared services;
– Banking Center: a financial services outlet focused on boosting access to capital for homeownership and micro-lending.
It will be funded in part by $3.2 million in state tax credits obtained via the Missouri Development Finance Board. The nonprofit is also in line to receive $1.8 million in New Market Tax credits, designed to spur investments in distressed areas. The two also are counting on grants, bridge loans and corporate and private donations to make up the nearly $3 million additional needed for phase one beyond funds already accounted for.
The aim is to begin work on the initial phase by year’s end, Beverly Jenkins said.
Phase two will see the launch of what the two call a multiplex, which is slated to include a small theater, along with a permanent home for the church. Most of the $5.7 million needed for that phase has yet to materialize.
The two expect some of the needed funds to come from donations, including pledges made Tuesday by dozens in the crowd of supporters.
A look at the nonprofit’s 990 forms filed with the IRS shows an organization getting by on minimal donations.
The 2019 990, the most recent data available, shows the nonprofit took in $5,000 in revenue but had $27,000 in expenses, with half of the costs going to “professional fees” to independent contractors. Those funds went to experts brought in to help with the project, the couple said.
According to an IRS filing, the imbalance between revenue and costs resulted in a 25% drop in the organization’s assets.
In 2020, the couple said the project would open this year, in the spring or summer.
The global pandemic forced a change, Beverly Jenkins, chief executive of the nonprofit, said adding “Our funding sources fell flat that year.”
“When we saw we could not get even a possible allocation for new markets [for 2020], we backed away and just waited,” she said.
Tuesday signaled a turn and a chance to pick up the pace.
* * *
For the Jenkins, the road to marriage wound through Circuit City. The former Beverly Lee was chatting with a co-worker who insisted she should meet his brother. That was nearly three decades ago when a first date turned into an engagement within six weeks.
“He had kind eyes,” Beverly Jenkins recalled of her first impression. “We spoke on the phone a few times, and he was not a phone person at all. [On] our first date we talked all night and never parted since.”
Beyond the two ventures Jenkins launched – the nonprofit that helped returnees reboot their lives post-justice system encounters and the church – they also have four children.
“We’ve been working together most of our marriage,” added Ken Jenkins.
After speeches and thanks yous Tuesday, the couple jointly held one shovel to symbolize the “physical transformation that will take place here,” Ken Jenkins said as cars streamed by on busy Florissant.
“My desire was that this community could be transformed,” he said. “Our desire was that we could really achieve equity – equity in a way that was accessible to the community, to everybody here. I'm thankful that we're doing this work together.”
Karen Robinson-Jacobs is The St. Louis American / Type Investigations business reporter and a Report for America corps member.
