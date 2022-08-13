Roller skating in St. Louis has been a thing for decades.
Popular skating rinks including Skate King and St. “Nicks” had their fair share of fancy “crazy leg” moves, twists, and turns. And the skating movement is still rolling. Newcomers and old schoolers both find joy in performing moves at the rink.
And Skate Culture is a new roller skating crew, which meets once a month. It hosts the Skate Culture Dellwood Summer Series.
“I love skating,” said Andy Stephens, one of four organizers of Skate Culture.
Stephens, Stephanie Larimer, A’iesha Rooks, and Stephanie Lindley came together with a common goal: to provide safe and healthy fun for free in the Dellwood community.
So in May, the Skate Culture Dellwood Summer Series hosted its first skate party at the Dellwood Community Recreation Center outdoor roller rink.
More than 100 skaters enjoyed bopping skate music and R&B hits, free food, and fruit drinks. Plus, there is no charge for skate rental.
Stephens, “Calamity Andy” for those who are familiar with his DJ name, decided he wanted to throw an adult skate party at Skatium. He wasn’t expecting a large turnout since it was his first party, but to his surprise, the skate party was jumping.
“It just popped off like really hard,” said Stephens.
Larimer and Landley (the Stephanies) approached him with praise and high fives about how much fun they had at his party and asked if he would be interested in collaborating and hosting more skate parties around the St. Louis area.
Rooks had the same conversation just a few days before with Larimer about the same idea. They came together, agreed on goals and concepts, and Skate Culture was born.
“It all just organically came together,” said Lindley.
Lindley says Skate Culture allows her to have fun and share different kinds of skating and skating cultures within the St. Louis area,
“The bonus is we are providing a service to those in need,” she said.
“We skate together, we talk and connect, we leave it on the skating rink, it’s like we counsel each other.”
The group says skate parties transcend age, gender. They have friends who are in their 50s and some as young as their 20s.
“Every week I meet someone new, and it’s awesome,” said Stephens.
They say skating is an activity that brings everyone together, no matter the skill level. Rooks, who considers herself a beginning skater, says that she looked like Bambi on ice when she first got back into skating.
But the local skating community was supportive. She says Stephens would give her tips and tricks on how to improve her skating, and now she passes those same tips to newcomers.
“On the fly, I would look over and see Andy giving someone pointers. He’s always trying to help someone,” said Rooks.
The skate series is growing a buzz in the community. State Rep. Mike Person, District 74 has attended, and Jigga Juice representatives are helping keep skaters and others hydrated with infused fruit drinks.
The Skate Culture crew loves that they get to create new partnerships and friendships. People they would have never imagined they would meet are showing up in Dellwood.
But what really makes them proud, they say, is the fact that the events are free.
“I appreciate that we have free skates just like we have this wonderful outdoor skating rink. We step in because not everyone can afford to buy or rent skates,” said Rook.
A’iesha remembers being at the skating rink when she didn’t own skates and sometimes her mom couldn’t pay for rental. Skate Culture is providing access to skating to some people who wouldn’t otherwise have that opportunity and its exercise.
“It’s a safe activity that encourages health and wellness, including mental and emotional health,” said Larimer.
But Stephens says it's still a party, the atmosphere is party, you’re meeting people, having fun, and finding love.
“I’m excited about the future of skating,” said Larimer.
Look for upcoming events at skateculturestl.com and follow them on Instagram at skateculture.stl.
