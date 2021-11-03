Dr. Arthur Culver

Dr. Arthur Culver, superintendent of the East St. Louis school district (right), shakes hands with a student who serves on one of the district's advisory committees.

Excitement grows the last couple of days before the Salute to Excellence in Education virtual event goes live on Friday, Nov. 5.  Dr. Arthur Culver, the superintendent of East Saint Louis School District 189, will be honored as The 2021 Salute to Excellence in Education Lifetime Achiever awardee at the virtual gala. 

The 34th Annual Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship & Awards Virtual Gala will be Friday, Nov. 5 at 7pm.  Watch on St. Louis American's website stlamerican.com, the St. Louis American’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Free registration and more details at givebutter.com/2021EducationSalute.

