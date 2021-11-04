Salute to Excellence in Education: Scholarship and Awards Virtual Gala

This Head Start class was in a celebratory mood, right before the Halloween weekend, on October 28, 2021.  Dr. Gwendolyn Diggs, Vice President of Head Start & Early Head Start at the Urban League of Metropolitan, will be honored as the 2021 Stellar Performer in Education as part of the St. Louis American Foundation's 34th Annual Salute to Excellence in Education. 

 Dawn Suggs | St. Louis American

These young one's eyes are wide open and they're ready to celebrate The St. Louis American Foundation's annual scholarship and awards gala tomorrow, which is virtual this year, though it may be past their bedtimes.  

Don't miss the 34th Annual Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship & Awards Virtual Gala which will be livestreamed on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7pm! 

Watch on St. Louis American's website stlamerican.com, the St. Louis American’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Free registration and more details at givebutter.com/2021EducationSalute.

