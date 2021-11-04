These young one's eyes are wide open and they're ready to celebrate The St. Louis American Foundation's annual scholarship and awards gala tomorrow, which is virtual this year, though it may be past their bedtimes.
Don't miss the 34th Annual Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship & Awards Virtual Gala which will be livestreamed on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7pm!
Watch on St. Louis American's website stlamerican.com, the St. Louis American’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Free registration and more details at givebutter.com/2021EducationSalute.
