Lynn Hinton, a veteran educator, spanning more than twenty-five years. Lynn regularly extends her assistance and time after hours to ensure students have every opportunity for academic success by making herself accessible and being responsive to students and their parent’s needs. Additionally, Lynn supports her educator cohorts by serving as the N.E.A. (National Education Association) Building Representative. In this role, Lynn advocates on behalf of the educators at Northeast Middle School regarding various policies and/or concerns.
After school, Lynn also supports her students by serving as the Co-Captain for the Parkway School District S.T.E.P. Team. Teaching the girls various step routines is just part of this step team experience. Lynn regularly monitors the girls’ academics to ensure they are held accountable for maintaining an acceptable gpa.
The St. Louis American celebrates the contributions of Lynn Hinton!
Watch on The St. Louis American’s website (stlamerican.com), Facebook page or YouTube channel. Free registration and more details at givebutter.com/SaluteEdu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.