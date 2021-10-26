Brian M. Gant, a Cybersecurity Assistant Professor at Maryville University,
As a highly respected expert in his field, Dr. Gant has given presentations to both government and private industry leaders, participated in cyber research, and analyzed real-world case studies concerning cybersecurity issues. His passion is his students because he believes in the power of access and education to better their lives, especially underserved populations of which he is a representative.
He served as a Men of Color Brotherhood (MOC), Maryville Cyber Association advisor , and board member of the Athletics Advisory Council.
“As an alumnus of Maryville and now faculty member, I have been drawn to the commitment of student-first led instruction and activities. When you have a degree from Maryville on your resume, it holds weight within the cybersecurity field, because we partner with industry leaders on practical application.”
The St. Louis American celebrates your contributions Brian M. Gant!
Watch on The St. Louis American’s website (stlamerican.com), Facebook page or YouTube channel. Free registration and more details at givebutter.com/SaluteEdu.
