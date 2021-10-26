Jonathan Strong, an elementary school educator is being honored as an "Excellence of Education" awardee at the 2021 Salute to Excellence Scholarship & Awards Virtual Gala on Nov. 5 at 7pm.
Strong said his educating philosophy is “Service”. He believes his purpose is to be a steward for learning and growth. He has found fulfillment serving as Elementary School Principal. He serves as a mentor for young males and works with various non-profits dedicated to helping the youth and families of St. Louis.
We celebrate the contributions of Jonathon Strong!
Watch on The St. Louis American’s website (stlamerican.com), Facebook page or YouTube channel. Free registration and more details at givebutter.com/SaluteEdu.
