If ever there were a time to celebrate the importance of education in the African American community, it is now.
Black history is under attack from the far right. School boards are banning books Black teachers and school administrators are addressing that challenge as well as doing all they can to help Black students succeed.
The milestone 35th St. Louis American Foundation Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship and Awards Gala on Oct. 1, 2022, at America’s Center downtown affords an opportunity to give a well-deserved thank you to educators and present scholarship aid to some high achieving students with financial needs.
Several substantial scholarships will be awarded to help students as they pursue college degrees. Family members and loved ones can share in the remarkable achievements of the students.
Proceeds from the St. Louis American Foundation’s four Salute to Excellence events are used for community grants as well as scholarships for local students.
Last year, the non-profit foundation distributed nearly $3 million in minority scholarships and community grants. Since its inception, the foundation and
its higher education partners and individual giving, have distributed more than $11 million locally.
The scholarships and grants that have been awarded since 1994 would not be possible without the generous contributions of our corporate supporters and education partners who also share our appreciation and high regard for the value and critical importance of quality education.
The Jazz Edge Orchestra, a 17-piece ensemble under the direction of Thomas Moore will entertain during the dinner program. The Jazz Cabaret with Denise Thimes and the “Old School Dance Party” cap the evening with Darryl Jones, DJ of Blacklight Productions, spinning records.
America’s Center is not providing valet parking for the event. But there are several nearby parking garages, including one that is directly across Washington Avenue from America’s Center. Guests can be dropped off in the circle drive at the entrances to
America’s Center before their vehicle is parked.
Parking options include:
