The school days are dwindling on Dr. Kelvin Adams’ 14-years of distinguished service as St. Louis Public Schools superintendent.
He is retiring on Dec. 31, 2022, and will leave behind a school district that has full accreditation and a much brighter future than when he took over the position.
Adams was hired by the Special Administrative Board that ran SLPS in 2008, and Adams said in a letter to parents and staff on the SLPS website, “I dedicated myself to increasing academic outcomes for students with a commitment to returning to the district to full accreditation. Together we did it.”
Four his outstanding work and guidance of SLPS, Adams will receive a special tribute during the milestone 35th Annual St. Louis American Foundation Scholarship and Awards Gala on Oct. 1, 2022, at America’s Center downtown.
While he says there is still challenging work to do, the time for retirement from his role is now here.
“I feel this is the right time. It is time to make the transition, to pass the baton to someone else to do the work,” Adams said in a recent interview on Donnybrook Next Up.
Adams said his departure will not slow the district’s progress.
“Regardless of me, the work is with the kids. At the end of the day, it is about supporting them. I am one of just 3,500 employees,” he said.
His only piece of advice to whoever replaces him is “make kids your top priority.”
“It is so easy to get pulled into the political places that sometimes superintendents get pulled into. You find yourself fighting for things that don’t make sense around the kids,” he said.
That could be the school board, that could be elected officials, that could be service organizations. If you get pulled into that space you will walk away from supporting the reasons that you are there, and that is the kids.
“If you stay focused, you can’t go wrong.”
In August, city voters overwhelming passed Proposition S with 87% of ballots cast.
“It shows us that voters trust this board and administration to continue to build momentum and accomplish great things for our students, teachers, and families. Having managed the elected board’s return to power and the great energy they bring to the position, I am leaving the district in caring and capable hands.”
“What we have built over the past fourteen years is a solid foundation of support for our students, families, and community. I am leaving strong people and programs in place, and I trust them to keep moving SLPS forward,” Adams said.
Adams, a former SLPS Human Resources director, came back to St. Louis after serving as chief of staff for the Recovery School District in New Orleans, a district in which 86 percent of students are eligible for free/reduced lunch and 99 percent are of a minority group.
“As I continue to serve the students, families, and staff of Saint Louis Public Schools over the next few months, I do so with a deep sense of pride and humility.”
