“Teachers need to be dedicated to survive in education,” said Ashley Ellis. In her 10 years teaching in public and private schools, she’s said the work has gotten more difficult. “Teachers have to have a heart for what you do. You have to be a team player. You might start off the year as a first-grade teacher and you might end up as a fifth-grade teacher, and maybe the secretary too.”
Ellis faced that scenario after a teacher walked off the job—and never returned—in the middle of the school year. In a single day, she went from being the school’s behavioral interventionist to serving as an interim fifth grade teacher. “I appreciate her stepping into that role and she quickly went in and added structure to that class,” said Jade Scott, an administrative assistant who works with Ellis. “I believe she did a wonderful job in that class with the students, she even purchased her own books for them.”
Ellis’ colleagues nominated her for an Excellence in Education Award for the work, love and care she extends to everyone around her. “I’ve seen her give her all to kids and co-workers and whenever staff or children need her, she’s going over and beyond,” said Monica Wright, a teacher who has worked with Ellis in two elementary schools. “That’s just the type of person she is.”
