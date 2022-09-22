In Leah Crawford’s first year teaching in Ladue, a parent asked for her son to be transferred to another class. She was the only Black teacher in the building. At 32, she felt like a late arrival to the profession, and she struggled to pick up on the culture and curriculum at the school.
However that early experience laid the seeds for growth, Crawford says. Fifteen years later, she’s still teaching in the same school. And she’s settled into her role as an advocate for students and racial equity in the school district. When it comes to doing the right thing for our kids, “we should all be a little uncomfortable,” she says. And while teaching students foundational skills is important, Crawford believes educators are also entrusted with teaching life skills, “so we talk about the racial upheaval happening because many parents don’t know how to talk about it.”
Her colleagues have rallied around her. Crawford was nominated an Excellence in Education award by her fellow teachers in Ladue School District.
Her colleagues have rallied around her. Crawford was nominated an Excellence in Education award by her fellow teachers in Ladue School District.
For tickets and information on the Milestone 35th anniversary Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship & Awards Gala on Oct. 1, 2022, visit stlamerican.com. All net proceeds from this annual non-profit (501c3) event go towards scholarships for local, high potential students with financial needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.