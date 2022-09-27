Students at University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL) can expect a rich, immersive experience in Linda Wells-Glover’s Introduction to Diversity classes that includes exposure to activists and presentations from the area’s vibrant social justice movement. “We’ve brought in speakers like STL Action, The Bail Bond Project, and Forward in Ferguson. There’s a lot of passion here in St. Louis and we’ve seen the difference social justice action can make,” she said.
Wells-Glover is now one of the region’s most prominent scholars leading conversations about race, diversity and social justice issues in university classrooms. Her impact resonates across the city—she was the first administrator for Fontbonne University’s multicultural affairs program. She’s also taught at Washington University’s School of Social Work, Webster University and at St. Louis Community College. For Wells-Glover, the roles allow her to pursue her highest calling to teach and mentor students. “It’s a passion that burns deep inside of my soul,” she said. “I take pride in connecting with students, helping them grow from the strengths they have and giving them direction to move forward.”
For tickets and information on the Milestone 35th anniversary Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship & Awards Gala on Oct. 1, 2022, visit stlamerican.com. All net proceeds from this annual non-profit (501c3) event go towards scholarships for local, high potential students with financial needs.
