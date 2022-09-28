Several years ago, a parent at a high school graduation thanked Roosevelt Mitchell for saving her son. “This student was like 21 years old, and he was the first one to graduate in his family,” Mitchell said, “and his mother was crying and she said, ‘If it wasn’t for you, he would have never graduated.’ And that was one of the first times I felt like, wow, I’m really supposed to be in education.”
From the beginning, Mitchell had a knack for connecting with students. As a special education teacher at Lincoln Middle School, he identifies with students who are different. Mitchell was born with seven fingers, and has partial use of his right arm. He embraces his role as an advocate for students with disabilities, and he’s known as “The Disability Scholar” in books, media interviews and on social media. Mitchell is also the author of Kayden is Different, a children’s book about anti-bullying that is used in school districts across the country.
Danny Farmer, Mitchell’s high school basketball coach, is not surprised when he hears about the impact his former student is making in the community. “He was always a smart kid and he understood humble beginnings. We had that in common,” Farmer said. “He understood the kids he worked with and he’s become a great educator.”
For tickets and information on the Milestone 35th anniversary Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship & Awards Gala on Oct. 1, 2022, visit stlamerican.com. All net proceeds from this annual non-profit (501c3) event go towards scholarships for local, high potential students with financial needs.
