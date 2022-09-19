Three of the area’s most prominent elected officials have come together in support of the milestone 35th Annual Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship and Awards Gala on Oct. 1, 2022, at America’s Center.
Serving as co-chairs for the event will be St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.
Proceeds from the St. Louis American’s four Salute to Excellence events are used for community grants as well as scholarships for local minority students. In 2021 alone, the St. Louis American Foundation distributed more than $3 million in minority scholarships and community grants, and since its inception, the 501c3 foundation, along with its higher education partners and individual donors, has distributed more than $11 million locally.
The scholarships and grants that have been awarded since 1994 would not be possible without the generous contributions of our corporate supporters and education partners who also share our appreciation and high regard for the value and critical importance of high-quality education in our community.
The gala returns to America’s Center after virtual celebrations in 2020 and 2021.
It's St. Louis’ single largest sit-down banquet, which usually attracts more than 1,400 attendees and celebrates outstanding students and educators from throughout the region.
