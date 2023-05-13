Five outstanding, dedicated health care will receive Excellence in Health Care Awards at The St. Louis American Foundation’s 23rd annual Salute to Excellence in Health Care Awards Reception, June 22 at the Frontenac Hilton.
They have diverse backgrounds in the medical field, ranging from an RN to a doctor of internal medicine, a plastic surgeon, an assistant VP at a local Federally Qualified Health Center, and a native St. Louisan who came back to St. Louis to create one of the first culturally responsive pharmacies in the country.
While they may have different responsibilities at different organizations, they all share in their diligence, devoted service and commitment to the community that will be highlighted at this annual recognition event.
Anna Bailey, M.D.
Dr. Anna Bailey has known she wanted to be a doctor since her kindergarten days. As she grew older she was exposed to healthcare through nurses in her family which further solidified her aspirations. Shadowing physicians reinforced her desire to be a doctor as she observed physicians treating patients.
Bailey is a graduate of the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago. She practices internal medicine at Mercy Clinic Primary Care-Chippewa.
According to the person who nominated her, Bailey gives selflessly of her time to support local churches in their community endeavors including nutrition programs to teach the community about healthy ways to prevent and manage conditions like diabetes and hypertension. Dr. Anna Bailey presents medical information in practical ways that truly help all in the community close gaps in their knowledge of how lifestyle impacts health outcomes.
Roslyn Lockett Harvey, RN
Roslyn Lockett Harvey’s ultimate goal in life is to stand for and with those who are less fortunate and to serve her community as an advocate for justice and equality.
She graduated from Lutheran North High School, attended Ottawa University and has earned her degree as a registered nurse and a bachelors of science degree in clinical psychology. She completed an executive fellowship in community health at the University Of Kansas City School of Medicine, and is currently employed as the assistant VP of Health Center Operations of Affinia Health Care, where she manages three of their clinics and provides oversight to 28 employees.
She is a member of the St. Louis Metropolitan Chapter of Deltas Sigma Theta, where she serves as the Coordinator of the Emergency Response Team (ERT).
Marcus Howard, Ph.D.
Dr. Marcus Howard is a North City St. Louis native and graduate of Metro Academic and Classical High School. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in exercise science and his Ph.D. from North Carolina State University in Human Development.
He returned home in 2020 to start GreaterHealth Pharmacy & Wellness, the very first radically inclusive, culturally responsive pharmacy in the U.S. GreaterHealth is already blazing a trail in the city of St. Louis in its first year of operations, offering free delivery and serving residents who have historically been forgotten in the healthcare space. Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, St. Louis Department of Health director recently toured owner Marcus Howard’s GreaterHealth Pharmacy and Wellness and said “Marcus is raising the quality of health care in this area through the work of being inclusive.”
GreaterHealth is growing fast and expects to be a national pharmacy brand by 2026, ensuring that all people have access to greater health and a greater quality of life.
Melvin M. Maclin, M.D.
Dr. Melvin Maclin’s mission is to improve their quality of life by giving patients more confidence through plastic, reconstructive and cosmetic surgery.
He is a board-certified plastic surgeon, and graduated medical school from Howard University College of Medicine in Washington D.C. and completed his general surgery residency at Howard University Hospital. Dr. Maclin also completed a plastic surgery residency at Washington University School of Medicine’s Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
He began practicing in 2003 and is currently employed with SLUCare Physican Group. He specializes in breast reconstruction, cosmetic breast surgery, body contouring, tummy tucks and liposuction.
Dr. Maclin is a native of Chicago. He is a husband to another gifted surgeon in the St. Louis area, father of two, the founder of Innovative Medical Software, and a former international competitor as a second-degree black-belt in Taekwondo. He is currently working on his black belt in Aikido.
Constance M. Payne, RN
When asked to describe Constance Payne, a colleague said she was a “highly energetic, dependable, loyal, enthusiastic, and a passionate registered nurse and legal nurse consultant, that’s dedicated and enjoys the growth and challenges of a changing environment.” She has extensive hands on experience in health areas such as: med/surg, telemetry, home health, case management, and an active patient advocate in the community.
Payne currently works as a clinical nurse consultant for Oracle Health. As a registered nurse, Constance has compassion for those around her rather working or just in general. She's Very dedicated to family and volunteering with the youth to pave a positive outlook on life while providing direction to achieve goals. Throughout the years some organizations that she has volunteered with include Church on the Rock outreaches, Matthew Dickey’s Boys & Girls club, N2purity, Mentors in Motion, City Glamour Boys & Girls Inc and HomeStl. She has been a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated for over 20 years.
Tickets for The St. Louis American Foundation's Salute to Excellence in Health Care Awards Reception on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Hilton St. Louis Frontenac, 5:30-8 p.m. are $75 each and may be purchased by may be purchased here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.