A select panel of respected health care leaders will discuss some of the many important issues facing the critical challenges of our health care workers.
Rebeccah Bennett of Emerging Wisdom will moderate the panel, comprised of: Bethany Johnson-Javois, president and CEO, Deaconess Foundation; Ciearra Walker, president and CEO, St. Louis Community Health Worker Coalition; and Dr. LJ Punch, BRIC Director and trauma surgeon.
The group of panelists will have an engaging and informed discussion about the importance of self care, unlearning behaviors that have not been conducive to healthy growth, taking care of those who take care of us professionally and personally, and how we pass down these lessons to those coming up in the future.
The panel discussion will lead off the program at the Thursday, June 22nd Salute to Health Reception. Following the panel discussion, nine high-achieving, dedicated professionals will be honored.
Dr. Michael Ward will receive the 2023 Lifetime Achiever in Health Care Award. He recently retired after 48 years of service most recently at the Barnes Jewish College, Goldfarb School of Nursing with BJC HealthCare.
Angelleen Peters-Lewis, vice president and chief operating officer of Barnes-Jewish Hospital, is the 2023 Stellar Performer in Health Care.
Another five outstanding, dedicated healthcare professionals will receive 2023 Excellence in Health Care Awards. The Excellence in Health Care recipients are: Dr. Anna Bailey, internal medicine at Mercy Clinic Primary Care; Roslyn Lockett Harvey, VP of health center operations at Affinia Health Care; Marcus Howard, Founder and CEO of GreaterHealth Pharmacy & Wellness; Dr. Melvin Maclin, plastic and reconstructive surgery at SSM SLUCare Physicians Group; and Constance Payne, clinical nurse consultant for Oracle Health.
This year’s recipients of the Dr. John Anderson St. Louis County Children’s Fund Mental Health Awards are Latosha Folks, president and CEO of the Core Collective at Saint Vincent and Lizette Smith, director of clinical programs at Our Little Haven.
Tickets for The St. Louis American Foundation's Salute to Excellence in Health Care Awards Reception, presented by BJC HealthCare, on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Hilton St. Louis Frontenac, 5:30-8 p.m. are $75 each and may be purchased here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.