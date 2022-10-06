I’ve never attended one of the St. Louis American’s “Salute” events; not the Salute to Young Leaders or Healthcare, and certainly not the Salute to Education that was held this past Saturday.
There are several reasons: First, I’m not a black tie kinda guy; I’m more comfortable in a karaoke club than a posh, high-profile, dress-to-the-nines soiree. Another reason was my infamous, nearly two-decade feud with the newspaper.
More on that later.
The St. Louis American Foundation’s 35th Annual “Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship & Awards Gala” at the America’s Center downtown was my virgin voyage into this world.
I’ve been an employee with the newspaper for almost three years now and felt a need to attend. Well, to be honest, “my boss,” Dr. Donald Suggs, wanted me to attend. But I was also anxious to mingle with my colleagues, many of whom I’ve only met through COVID-era Zoom meetings.
“Sylvester, I’ve never seen you so dressed up before,” was Alderwoman Megan E. Green’s comment about my attire and emphasized my fish-out-of-water feelings.
Green was one of the well-known faces I saw after entering the gala’s reception, an elegant affair replete with free-flowing hors d'oeuvres and spirits. There were others: Mayor Tishaura Jones, County Executive Sam Page, County prosecutor, Wesley Bell, senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine and many more.
The word “class” looped in my head as guests arrived adorned in colorful, unique gowns, tuxedos, elegant evening dresses and dapper suits.
On my way to the grand ballroom, I saw some of my colleagues, such as COO Kevin Jones, Digital Projects Director Dawn Suggs, Photographer Wiley Price and my adopted “little sister” and community reporter, Danielle Brown.
My guest and I shared a table with Darlyn Bosley, veteran newswoman Robin Boyce, columnist James Ingram and Assistant Digital editor, Isiah Peters. Peters, a gracious and fascinating young man who, at 24, had traveled the globe before settling in St. Louis
The gala was an Oscar-worthy affair. The stage’s backdrop of blue and gold was highlighted with six hanging centerpiece crystal chandeliers. Three room-sized monitors projected live coverage and video presentations. Mock palm trees or slim, golden vases with roses served as center pieces for the 100 or so white-clothed tables. The three-course meal served was delightful.
Dressed in a beautiful burgundy-red gown, host Carol Daniel expertly kept the show flowing as she vacillated between self-deprecating humor, hilarious one-liners, and inspiring tributes to honorees. Before and during the ceremony, the Jazz Edge Orchestra kept the vibe in traditional award-show fashion.
The awesomeness of the evening was solidified for me as I watched countless young people come to the stage to accept their acknowledgements and their “Donald M. Suggs” scholarships to various local colleges and universities.
Daniel accurately articulated my emotions when she noted that the evening wasn’t about dropouts or crime or violence…it was about young people and educational excellence.
My sense of gratitude was extended to educators from Harris-Stowe State University; Hamilton, Lusher and Marion Elementary Schools, Lincoln Middle School and other educational institutions as representatives accepted their awards and stressed the necessary ingredients in preparing young people to succeed in life.
That adage “It takes a village” meant something that night as the list of corporate sponsors like Anheuser-Busch, Edward Jones, Bayer, BJC Healthcare, and numerous other educational and business institutions were cited for monetary and scholarship contributions.
My cynicism for typical corporate-sponsored events faded as I recognized the tremendous contributions these entities are making in the future of Black students.
Witnessing, in real time, the St. Louis American Foundation’s nearly $14 million in scholarships and community grants (including $2.8 million in 2022) made the entire 35-year endeavor more significant to me.
Which brings me to the “shame” part of this commentary. Suggs is a humble man who avoids the limelight, so I hope he and our editor, Alvin Reid, allow me to elaborate.
It’s no secret that the St. Louis American and my former monthly publication, Take Five Magazine, feuded publicly back in the day. I put our literary bouts in the category of the Leon Spinks vs Muhammad Ali 1978 fight.
When I founded the publication in 1987, the American was almost 60 years old. Take Five was the new scrapper on the block. The American, I felt, got the lion’s share of the sliver of corporate Black advertising dollars.
Somewhat young, very cocky and envious, I aggressively went after the “big dog.” Although most of our disagreements were legitimate, I now realize that I didn’t pay proper respect to the man behind the city’s largest Black newspaper.
On Saturday, I reflected on the benevolence of the publisher who had every right to hold a grudge and even seek vengeance. He never did. In 2020, when the Deaconess Foundation offered the newspaper a Fellowship to cover COVID’s impact on the Black community, Suggs offered me the position.
My 65-year-old knees hurt as I watched Suggs, a man in his mid-80s, constantly bound the stage’s steps to present awards. No matter how long I live, I don’t think my legacy will ever measure up to this giant of a man who has given so much back to the Black community and Black, aspiring students.
After the awards were all given out, I saw Dr. Suggs at the musical after-set rocking and singing along with internationally acclaimed jazz vocalist, Denise Thimes. I caught a brief glimpse of him leaving the gala. Donning a stylish black hat, Suggs energetically pumped his fist in the air as he bid everyone “farewell.”
His departure summarized my first Salute feelings. It was a mix of class, some regret and loads of respect and admiration for an evening of absolute excellence.
Sylvester Brown Jr. is The St. Louis American’s inaugural Deaconess Fellow.
