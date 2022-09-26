Gordon Bush Elementary was one of the worst performing schools in Illinois before Dr. Brittany Green became principal in 2016. The school had “one of the highest suspension rates in the state for elementary, high staff turnover, low enrollment and attendance, climate and culture issues and academic struggles as it relates to ELA and math,” Dr. Green said.
Under her leadership, the school began a dramatic turnaround. Suspension rates declined to zero from 17-18 percent—and stayed that way for four years. Academics, student behavior and the overall community regard for the school improved. In 2019, the school received a “commendable” designation, the second highest ranking for schools, from the Illinois State Board of Education.
“Dr. Green consistently goes the extra mile to lead her students to success,” said East St. Louis Schools Superintendent Arthur R. Culver. “She is outstanding because of her commitment to excellence, courage to make difficult decisions, compassion for her students, as well as her strong intellectual capacity.”
Dr. Green is now principal of Wyvetter Younge School of Excellence in East St. Louis. She’s also a finalist for the prestigious Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Leadership, an Illinois state teaching award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.