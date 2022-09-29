Dr. Regina Ware is known for treating her students like her own children. From her classroom parties to the tutoring sessions for students during summer break, Dr. Ware, an educator in Hazelwood School District for 26 years, is known for making an impact on the students, staff and school communities she serves.
“As an educator, I called her ‘the mama,’” said Yolander Pittman, a former colleague and current principal of North County Christian School. Pittman recalls many heated academic discussions with Dr. Ware when they worked together. “You had to prove to her that what you’re saying is best for the child, and she doesn’t give in when she thinks something is the best.”
For Dr. Ware, knowing what’s best for a child sometimes means diving beneath the surface to find out what else is going on in their lives. “I can’t teach a child if they are worried about where they’re going to sleep tonight,” she said. “We have to ask questions like ‘what can I do to help you and to help you learn’…before I can reach them in the classroom.”
For tickets and information on the Milestone 35th anniversary Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship & Awards Gala, visit stlamerican.com. All net proceeds from this annual non-profit (501c3) event go towards scholarships for local, high potential students with financial needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.