Schnucks stores in the following areas, will close tonight at 8 p.m.:
St. Louis metropolitan area
Columbia/Jefferson City, Mo.
Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Carbondale, Ill.
Centralia, Ill.
Evansville, Ind.
Affected stores will reopen on Tuesday, February 16 at 6 a.m. or their normal time, whichever is later.
