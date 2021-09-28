Sharonica Hardison
Photo by Wiley Price | St. Louis American

University City Schools Superintendent Sharonica Hardin helps kindergardener Rikayla Huey 6, with her new Addidas tennis shoes on Monday Sept. 20, 2021 at Barbara C. Jordan Elementary School. The shoes were donated by local non-profit Sneakers With Soul founded by Maurice Periseien. 160 pairs of shoes went to every kindergardener in the district. 

