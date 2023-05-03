Steph Curry set a new NBA Game 7 scoring record with 50 points, and the Golden State Warriors eliminated the Sacramento Kings 120-100 on Sunday in a first-round playoff series.
Golden State’s win set up a second-round matchup against LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers topped the Memphis Grizzlies in six games.
“It’s going to be amazing,” said Curry of his fifth playoff showdown against James. The series begins at 9 p.m. CST on Tuesday at Golden State.
Curry made 20 of 38 shots, including seven 3-pointers. He scored 16 points in the final 12 minutes of the game. He broke his former teammate Kevin Durant's 48-point record for the most points in a Game 7.
Curry averaged 33.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest in the series while shooting 48.8% from the field.
When asked after the game by a reporter “Who can stop Steph Curry?” the 35-year-old calmly replied, “Hopefully, we never find out.”
